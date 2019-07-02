Louis Tomlinson Responds To ‘Euphoria’ Sex Scene Between Himself And Harry Styles

Former One Direction member Louis Tomlinson has responded to a homosexual sex scene between two animated characters based on himself and bandmate Harry Styles that was portrayed in the HBO series Euphoria.

The Cut reported that Tomlinson didn’t seem too thrilled in a Twitter post to a fan who asked if he was contacted regarding using his likeness in the series, which is based on homoerotic fanfiction written by the lead character in the show, Kat Hernandez (Barbie Ferreira). On the show, Kat is famous online for creating the epic fanfiction rumor of “Larry Stylinson,” which imagines One Direction’s Louis Tomlinson and Harry Styles are lovers.

The scene, which was illustrated vocally with a British accent by Zendaya as Rue, shows Styles relieving Tomlinson of stage fright by performing oral sex on him. The story was titled “The First Night.”

Tomlinson responded to the fan query regarding the explicit Euphoria scene on Twitter by stating, “I can categorically say that I was not contacted nor did I approve it.”

The Daily Beast reported that as of press time, Styles has not responded to the clip nor to Tomlinson’s response.

An old One Direction fan theory, which was never substantiated by neither Styles nor Tomlinson, is the coupling of “Larry Stylinson,” generated by fans of the musicians who believed they would be a sizzling romantic twosome. “Larry Stylinson” is a One Direction fan conspiracy that thousands of online fanfiction stories have been based on since the band generated their first hit in 2010.

Both Styles and Tomlinson were always the best of pals and never commented on the rumors they were romantically involved, despite fans’ push to have them reveal what they believed was their love for one another.

Euphoria producer Sam Levinson said of the explicit sequence in an interview with The Los Angeles Times, “Something that I thought was a fascinating or exciting idea was to take this burgeoning curiosity about sexuality that’s ultimately framed through the lens of fan fiction and allow it to come to life … It’s sort of what Kat’s dream would be if she could see an animation of one of her stories. That was the impetus behind it. It’s sort of allowing her wishes to come true.”

Loading...

One Direction was one of the biggest boy bands in modern music history. Comprised of Styles, Tomlinson, Zayn Malik, Niall Horan, and Liam Payne, the band signed with Simon Cowell’s record label Syco Records after finishing third on the British televised singing competition The X Factor in 2010.

One Direction released five albums, Up All Night (2011), Take Me Home (2012), Midnight Memories (2013), Four (2014), and Made in the A.M. (2015). They have been on an indefinite hiatus since January 2016.