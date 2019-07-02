Prince Harry Reveals How He Plans To Be A Role Model For Archie

Fatherhood has definitely had an impact on Prince Harry, and on Tuesday, he revealed how he planned to be a good role model for his son, Archie.

Speaking before a large crowd at the Diana Award National Youth Mentoring Summit, the duke said fatherhood has inspired him to be a good example not only to his son but to those around him, People magazine reported.

“Perhaps it’s the newfound clarity I have as a father, knowing that my son will always be watching what I do, mimicking my behavior, one day maybe even following in my footsteps. But it’s not just my role as a father that shows me that; it’s in the people I see every day that don’t realize how inspirational they are to those watching,” Harry said.

The duke said that his mother, who died in 1997, inspired people worldwide, adding that she was a role model to many without ever realizing the impact she would have on so many lives.

“You don’t have to be a princess or a public figure to be a role model, in fact it’s equally valuable if you’re not because it’s more relatable,” he said, adding that being a role model could help heal past wounds as well as help establish a better future for somebody else.

In the conclusion of his speech, Harry told the crowd that he was proud of what the mentees had achieved, adding that he believed his mother would be equally proud.

Exclusive: the Duke of Sussex speaks of his “newfound clarity” as a father to Archie and his sense of his responsibility as a role model. https://t.co/7kxluLGZIP — Richard Palmer (@RoyalReporter) July 2, 2019

The Diana Award is a charity legacy to Princess Diana and her belief that young people have the power to change the world. Its mission is to foster and inspire positive change in the lives of youth with mentoring and anti-bullying programs. The charity is built around the idea of young people helping young people. The organization’s Diana Award program recognizes young people who are promoting selfless change across the world.

The charity recently celebrated its 20th anniversary, and through the first National Youth Mentoring Summit, it hopes to bring together young people and industry leaders as well as government officials to highlight the importance of mentoring.

People reported that Harry’s office said that he believed that children should have the opportunity and support they need to reach their potential regardless of their personal situation. Through public and private visits, Harry also supports other projects that encourage disadvantaged children to build their skills and confidence.