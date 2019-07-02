Duane ‘Dog The Bounty Hunter’ Chapman Posts Touching Photo Of ‘Angel’ Beth

His tweet also laid out the details of Beth's Denver memorial service.

Duane “Dog The Bounty Hunter” Chapman posted a touching tribute to his late wife, Beth Chapman, depicting his partner as an angel standing beside him as he threw flowers into the ocean, Pop Culture reports. He also announced the details of a planned memorial service for her in Denver.

Beth Chapman (born Elizabeth Smith) died late last month at the age of 51, following a long battle with cancer. Ever since then, tributes have been pouring in, including multiple posts from Beth and Duane’s own extended family. Though recently made a widower, Duane himself has been active ever since Beth’s death, posting touching tributes to his beloved late wife.

Meanwhile, fans have been encouraged, by Duane himself, to share their photos and memories of Beth on social media, using the hashtag #AlohaOeMrsDog (“Aloha Oe” means something akin to “I love you” in Hawaiian).

Unfortunately for many of Beth’s fans, her memorial service took place in Hawaii, which for most Americans requires a long and expensive plane flight. However, on Sunday night, as reported on Monday by The Inquisitr, Duane announced that there would be a second memorial service for Beth. The location for the second service, in Denver, is meaningful to the family as Beth was born there, grew up there and had even worked there as a private investigator. Near the end of her life, Beth and Duane divided their time between Hawaii and Colorado.

At the time, there weren’t any details about the second memorial service. But on Monday night, Duane’s touching tweet announced the specifics.

July 13, 2019 –

Heritage Christian Center

14401 E. Exposition Avenue

Aurora, Colorado 80012 – Doors open at 1:00 Service starts at 2:00 pic.twitter.com/Htw4SKxDDl — Duane Dog Chapman (@DogBountyHunter) July 1, 2019

Duane didn’t mention specifically whether or not the general public will be invited to the memorial service, but considering that he tweeted the location and time publicly, it seems as if he is, indeed, welcoming guests. Moreover, Heritage Christian Center is huge; on its own website it’s described as a “megachurch,” meaning that it’s more akin to a stadium or concert hall in terms of seating capacity. It’s also described as “the fastest-growing church in America.”

Although Duane did reveal time and location details, the specifics of what will take place at the memorial remain unclear. In terms of raw visual beauty, however, it may well be impossible for Beth’s family to top her memorial service that took place in Hawaii. There, attendees brought flowers, in accordance with Hawaiian tradition, and tossed them into the water. Afterwards, attendees paddled out into the water — another Hawaiian funeral tradition.