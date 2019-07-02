Wendy Williams’ Fans Slam 50 Cent After Rapper ‘Body Shames’ Her Pride Photo

Wendy Williams’ fans are not going to stand for the talk show host getting body-shamed. On Monday, the Wendy Williams Show host shared a photo of herself in a rainbow-colored jumpsuit from her appearance at World Pride in New York City. While the 54-year-old television personality’s bold look was praised by many users on social media, it didn’t appear to sit right with 50 Cent. The 43-year-old rapper shared a screenshot of Williams’ Instagram post and commented on her legs, which led her fans to accuse him of body-shaming.

50 shared the screen-grab on his own Instagram and Twitter accounts, per Hollywood Life.

“This b**** skipped leg day for 20 years,” 50 captioned the post, with a laughing emoji.

Williams’ fans didn’t find the post so funny. Many called the “In Da Club” rapper out for body-shaming, while others dished out a few insults of their own.

“This is body shaming and is actually so gross. Cheap by name, cheap by reputation,” one fan wrote.

“Wendy is unbothered. Let’s her live [sic]. It’s not funny anymore,” another said.

Others said the post was “mean” and “so low.”

“You skipped Father’s Day for 20 years,” one user fired right back at 50, adding “take some parenting classes” in a hashtag.

In the original photo, Wendy laid down on a rainbow-colored mat wearing a matching tight-fitting rainbow jumpsuit that put her curves on display. The top of the jumpsuit was cut as a low tank top, revealing a bit of the daytime host’s busty cleavage. With her arms outstretched, she kept one leg straight and bent the other backwards in an unusual position. Her face was covered with giant pink square sunglasses, and her signature W necklace rested on her neck.

Fans left a ton of praise on Williams’ post, which garnered over 115,000 likes.

Loading...

“This is truly everything,” one fan said.

“I can’t even deal with the levels to this photo!!! HAPPY PRIDE!!” another wrote.

This is not the first time that 50 has dissed Williams. The two have an ongoing feud that began when Williams offered up some negative comments about the rapper several times during the “Hot Topics” segment of her talk show. Since then, 50 has fired back on social media.

Williams would likely respond to 50’s Pride photo comment during her show, but she is currently on a five-week hiatus. She has not addressed his comments elsewhere.

New episodes of the Wendy Williams Show are set to air starting on July 8.