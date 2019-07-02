Watch Benin Vs. Cameroon Live Stream: Africa Cup Of Nations 2019 Battle For Group F Supremacy, Start Time

Underdog Benin aim for an upset that could give them the top spot in the African Cup of Nations Group F, against defending champions Cameroon.

The small West African country of Benin has a legitimate chance to qualify for the knockout phase of the African Cup of Nations for the first time, after qualifying for the tournament itself only four times, as AFP reports. In fact, the team that calls itself The Squirrels — or Les Écureuils as they would say in the French-speaking country of just over 11 million people — can actually finish atop their group with a win on Tuesday. But that win must come against the defending AFCON champions, the Indomitable Lions of Cameroon, who must win or risk sliding all the way down to 3rd place, in the match that will live stream from Ismailia.

To find out how to watch a live stream of the Benin vs. Cameroon Africa Cup of Nations Group F finale, see the streaming information at the bottom of this article. Kickoff is set for 6 p.m. Eastern European Time on Tuesday, July 2, at the 18,500-seat Ismailia Stadium, in Ismailia, Egypt.

In Cameroon, that start time will be 5 p.m. West Africa Time, as it will in Benin, which lies in the same time zone.

In the United Kingdom, the live stream starts at 5 p.m. British Summer Time, while in the United States the match gets underway at noon Eastern Daylight Time, or 9 a.m. Pacific. In the Republic of Indonesia, the game gets underway at 11 p.m. on Tuesday night Western Indonesian Time, 1 a.m. on Wednesday, July 3, Eastern.

For Cameroon Coach Clarence Seedorf, however, winning is important — but so is putting on a show for the team’s fans, telling AFP that he was dissatisfied with the sluggish outing against Ghana that resulted in a goalless draw — but he was satisfied with the result.

“It may not have been good for the fans and we want to do better, but I saw two organized teams who created enough chances to have won,” said Seedorf who, as a player, remains the only man ever to win the UEFA Champions League with three different clubs.

Cameroon Coach Clarence Seedorf wants his players to put on a better show for the crowd in the match against Benin. Pete Norton / Getty Images

To watch a live stream of the Benin vs. Cameroon Africa Cup of Nations group-topping decider, visit BeIn Sports Connect USA or download the BeIn Sports app for mobile devices. The BeIn Sports network’s streaming service requires login credentials from a cable or satellite service carrier that offers the BeIn Sports channels.

AFCON viewers with no access to the BeIn network can still watch the Benin vs. Cameroon match stream live for free, even without a cable or BeIn Sports subscription. Fans can sign up for a free trial of a streaming TV multi-channel package, such as the Sling TV international sports package or Fubo TV. Both of those services will ask for credit card information and a subscription fee, but each also offers a seven-day free trial period. During that week-long period, fans can watch the Squirrels vs. Indomitable Lions match live stream for free.

In Egypt, BeIn Sports Connect will also carry the match. In Cameroon and Benin, as well as in many other African countries, Super Sport, a pan-continental sports broadcast network based in South Africa, carries a live stream of the game — as does the French-language network Canal+ Sport 1 Afrique.

Inside the United Kingdom, the live stream is carried by Euro Sport Player, which will also stream the match in Spain.

In Canada, all 2019 AFCON matches are streamed live via the DAZN sports platform. In Indonesia, BeIn Sports Indonesia will carry the live stream of the AFCON group stage finale.

For a comprehensive list of outlets around the world that may also offer a live stream of the AFCON Benin vs. Cameroon match, be sure to consult the information at Live Soccer TV.