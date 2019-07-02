Mindy Kaling Offers First Look At ‘Four Weddings And A Funeral’ Remake

If you are a fan of the original film, Four Weddings And A Funeral, you might be rolling your eyes, thinking that an effort by anyone to reincarnate the magic of the original work, particularly in a series, is a fool’s errand. But first, watch the trailer for Mindy Kaling’s turn on the movie on YouTube.

The series which will debut on Hulu on July 31, and will be loosely based on the premise of the 1994 British film. Town & Country reports that even Kaling had doubts about taking on the original story of Four Weddings And A Funeral which starred Hugh Grant and Andie MacDowell in a tale of hookups and near misses.

The original movie is thought to be the Richard Curtis rom-com which started it all, and then brought us Love Actually and Notting Hill, launching Grant into a firm leading man position.

Kaling said she mulled it over, and figured out a way to give the favorite a fresh spin.

“At first I thought, ‘Why would I ever do it?’ I thought, well, you know, if I was going to do this, because I love the world, I love the world of the movie that makes you fall in love with London, it’s about friendship. That part of the movie I really did love. I thought if I can do this in a way where I wouldn’t have a lot of comparisons to the original source material, which is perfect.

The writer, comedian and actor thought that filtering the whole thing “through the lens” of Mindy Kaling could bring something interesting to the table.

The first trailer for Mindy Kaling's "Four Weddings and a Funeral" is probably way too charming to handle without some caffeine in your system https://t.co/haHKhUtHo9 — Vulture (@vulture) July 2, 2019

In the original film, Charles’ (Grant) love life was the focus of the plot, but in the series version, the story centers on Maya (played expertly by Nathalie Emmanuel, best known as Missandei on Game of Thrones) and a group of trans-Atlantic friends who get together for, you guessed it, four weddings and a funeral. Interestingly, Emmanuel is playing an American in this incarnation, and yet, she’s actually a Brit.

Fans of the original movie will notice that MacDowell makes an appearance in the trailer with her classic corkscrew curled bob, but Grant is nowhere in sight.

But while the trailer is convincing, W Magazine is giving the new show its vote by saying that the rom-com reboot isn’t dead, and the world is ready once again for the story of another pair of star-crossed lovers trying to overcome a number of obstacles.