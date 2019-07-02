Karlie Kloss Trades In Victoria’s Secret Angel Wings For Feminism

Karlie Kloss's feminist ideals made her cut ties from Victoria's Secret.

Former Victoria’s Secret model Karlie Kloss revealed feminism is the reason she removed her angel wings.

E! News reports Kloss’s feminist ideals caused the model and philanthropist to distance herself from the lingerie conglomerate. In 2015, Kloss stopped posing for Victoria’s Secret ads after studying feminist theory at New York University’s Gallatin School. In addition, Radar Online reported the same year she enrolled in the university, the 26-year-old converted to the Jewish faith in preparation for her marriage to Josh Kushner. Kloss embracing both feminism and Judaism made her step back and reevaluate her values. She soon realized she no longer wanted to be associated with a company that is not body inclusive.

In an exclusive interview with Vogue UK, the model discussed her decision to cut ties with her most profitable contract.

“The reason I decided to stop working with Victoria’s Secret was I didn’t feel it was an image that was truly reflective of who I am and the kind of message I want to send to young women around the world about what it means to be beautiful,” Kloss explained. “I think that was a pivotal moment in me stepping into my power as a feminist, being able to make my own choices and my own narrative, whether through the companies I choose to work with, or through the image I put out to the world.”

Kloss admitted when she was younger she did not speak up for herself as she worried it would end her career. However, since finding her voice, the model feels she is more respected by her peers.

In the interview, Kloss also disclosed, since marrying Kushner, her liberal values have been scrutinized by the media. His brother, Jared Kushner, husband to Ivanka Trump, is a senior presidential adviser. Karlie clarified her husband shares her liberal ideologies, and the two started dating in 2012, long before Trump’s presidential run.

This is not the first time Kloss has spoken out about feminism. In a 2017 interview with InStyle, she examined the different facets of the feminist movement. She noted feminism is layered and people with vastly differing ideologies can still be considered a feminist. Kloss mentioned her admiration for Dior fashion designer Maria Grazia Chiuri, stating she believes it is necessary for women to have leadership roles.

Loading...

To further the empowerment of young girls, Karlie has launched a free computer coding summer camp for ages 13-18, called Kode with Klossy.

Kloss is also the new host of Project Runway.