Jussie Smollett’s Team Offers Proof That The Media Spread Fake News About Alleged Attack

Jussie Smollett’s team is upset about how the media spread false news regarding his alleged attack and reportedly has evidence proving his innocence.

Sources told TMZ that one example of the fake reports was how the media misinterpreted a text he sent to Abel Osundairo in the days leading up to the alleged attack. In the text, Smollett reportedly said, “Might need your help on the low. You around to meet up and talk face to face?”

Smollett claims the text referred to an illegal herbal steroid that reduced belly fat, not a scheme to carry out a fake hate crime. Sources said Smollett wanted Abel to buy the drug for him during his next trip to Nigeria. As more proof, sources point out that after Smollett sent him the text, Abel googled “banned supplements” and “steroids” on his phone.

Sources also told TMZ that Smollett was upset that Police Superintendent Eddie Johnson claimed his wounds were self-inflicted and said that Smollett did not mention anything about an attack to the doorman of his apartment building when he returned after the attack happened. However, Smollett’s sources challenged what Johnson said, claiming that the doorman did say something about the cuts on his face, and Smollett told him, “I was just jumped.”

Furthermore, Smollett’s team claims that a text Abel sent Smollett after the alleged attack proves the attack actually happened. Abel reportedly texted the actor hours after news about the incident became public.

“Bruh say it ain’t true. I’m praying for speedy recovery. S**t is wild.”

Smollet was also bothered by the fact that the media did not immediately accept the notion that the men who attacked him were white. Smollett’s team referred to the information about a security guard at the Sheraton hotel who reportedly saw the two alleged attackers running from the scene. The guard allegedly shined a light at them, and even though they were wearing face masks, he saw the eyes and nose bridge of one of the men and told authorities the person was white.

Smollett has long claimed he was the victim of a hate crime on the night of January 29. Police later claimed that the actor staged the attack and charged him with filing a false police report. However, Cook County State’s Attorney Kim Foxx dropped those charges in March.

Last month, authorities released the investigative reports related to the alleged hate crime and Smollett’s team claims they prove his innocence.