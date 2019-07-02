Olivia Culpo Sizzles In Hardly Visible Thong In Racy New ‘Maxim’ Photo

After choosing Olivia Culpo as 2019’s sexiest woman alive, Maxim has continuously stunned its Instagram fans with sizzling snapshots from the model’s photo shoot with the men’s magazine. And on Tuesday, Maxim was at it again when it took to the popular social media platform to post a sweltering black-and-white photo featuring the former Miss Universe in a tiny thong that is bound to send temperatures soaring.

In the snapshot in question, Culpo is posing with her back to the camera as she dons a white thong-cut underwear that boasts two little straps on the back that create the triangle portion of the panties, while featuring two cutouts that leave little to the imagination. The Hot 100 winner is wearing the underwear high on her frame, which helps accentuate the model’s wide hips and derriere, while also showcasing her slender midsection. Culpo teamed her bottoms with a matching white, summer top with lace details and thin straps that go over her shoulders.

Culpo is posing against a white backdrop as she looks over her left shoulder at the camera, with a fierce gaze and lips pouted in a seductive way.

The 27-year-old model is wearing a generous layer of eyeliner and mascara, helping give her brown eyes extra depth, while a nude shade of lipstick adds a little plumpness to her lips. The Rhode Island native is also rocking her famous short bob swept over to the side and down in large, loose waves that are being blown back.

The post, which Maxim shared with its 880,000 Instagram followers, garnered more than 3,800 likes and over 20 comments after just one hour of having been posted. Users of the social media app who are fans of the magazine — and the model — took to the comments section to praise Culpo’s beauty and the overall aesthetics of the photo, captured by the fashion photographer Gilles Bensimon, as the tag included with the post shows.

Loading...

“Finally ALL NATURAL [hands up emoji] Thank you for glorifying the real ones,” one user raved.

“Once she got cheated on, she elevated her game tremendously,” another user wrote.

The latter Instagram user is referring to the ugly split between Culpo and NFL player Danny Amendola. As Fox News reported this week, Amendola reportedly said that he sabotaged their relationship because Culpo wanted to get married and he didn’t. Late last year, the two made headlines when he was spotted cozying up to another woman on the beach.