Sommer Ray Stuns Instagram Fans In Booty-Enhancing Jeans

Sommer Ray will drop new items for her clothing line next month, and she wants her Instagram fans to be in the know about what’s to come. On Monday, the fitness model and Instagram sensation took to the popular social media platform to share a couple of sexy snapshots, in which she flaunts her famous assets enhanced by her own-brand jeans.

In the photos, Sommer Ray is standing in front of a white wall as she rocks a nude, figure-hugging top featuring two spaghetti straps that go over the model’s shoulders. As the second snapshot shows, the top is completely backless, suggesting it might be a bodysuit over which she is wearing high-rise jeans that are equally tight.

The light-washed, skinny jeans sit just above Sommer Ray’s bellybutton, helping accentuate her full, wide hips and pert derriere. The distressed jeans also boasts patches all along the length, starting on the hip and moving down past the knees. As the model and entrepreneur indicated via her caption, the jeans are part of the Sommer Ray Collection, which is expected to launch in August.

While in the first snapshot Sommer Ray is facing the camera, the second pic shows her with her back to the onlooker, putting her famous booty on full display and showing the snug fit of the jeans.

The model is wearing her hair up in a high ponytail, tied with a white scrunchie that gives her look a wholesome ’90s vibe that goes with the tucked-in bodysuit she is wearing. In addition, she is sporting a stylish, golden brown smokey eye that gives her gaze extra depth, and makes the green of her irises truly stand out.

The post, which Sommer Ray shared with her whopping 21.2 million Instagram followers, garnered over 740,000 likes and nearly 3,000 comments in under a day of having been posted — at the time of this writing. Users of the social media platform who are fans of the model took to the comments section to share their admiration for her, and also to offer their thoughts and expectations for the new items from her collection.

Loading...

“Ahhhhh i can’t wait till August! Hopefully August comes sooner! but love love love them,” one user enthusiastically wrote.

“[C]an’t wait to buy them,” another fan chimed in, trailing the comment with a couple of cats with heart eyes emoji.

“Love this outfit Sommer!!” a third fan added, echoing the sentiment.