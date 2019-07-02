Christina Milian Flaunts Her Ageless Beauty In A Strapless Bikini

Christina's wowing fans with a new bikini shot.

Christina Milian is once again looking years younger than her age while posing in a skimpy and colorful bikini look. The flawless 37-year-old singer and actress wowed fans in a new snap posted to the Instagram account of her fashion and jewelry brand House of Fine Gold, which she co-founded alongside jewelry designer George Khalife.

The gorgeous photo of the “Dip It Low” and “Whatever U Want” singer had her showing off her model skills in a strapless bandeau lilac bikini during what appeared to be a trip on a luxury yacht. Keeping her makeup to a minimum and slicking her long hair back for a more natural look, Milian posed by sitting up and resting back on her hands while bending her left leg.

The star paired her light bikini look with a pair of dangling gold earrings in both ears as she looked back toward the camera with the blue ocean and several other boats visible in the background behind her.

Christina, who’s mom to 9-year-old-daughter Violet who she shares with producer The-Dream, was also showing off a large tattoo on her left hip that stretched up toward her torso.

In the caption of the photo, House of Fine Gold revealed that the star was giving fans a look at the Bria Lace-Up Bandeau Bikini while soaking up the sun during a trip to St. Tropez in France.

Milian also gave her own followers a look at her sunny trip to the tropical French city.

As The Inquisitr previously reported, the singer shared her own bikini photos while enjoying her European vacation. The three snaps posted to her own account featured her rocking a floral strapless bikini while she got wet in the pool.

Milian also shared adorable photos with her boyfriend as they cuddled up in St. Tropez. The star is dating French singer Matt Pokora and recently gushed about her man while speaking to Hollywood Life.

“I’m really happy with the type of person I’m with. He’s honest, and we have a really great relationship,” she said of her relationship with the singer, who made the move from France to Los Angeles last year.

“This is different than anything I’ve ever experienced and I’m really happy that the universe brought us together,” the mom of one then added.

Christina has previously shown off her amazing bikini body multiple times on social media, sharing stunning swimwear snaps with her 5 million followers.

As The Inquisitr previously reported, one of Christina’s most recent uploads had her showing off a whole lot of skin as she posed in a skimpy cut-out red swimsuit which left very little to the imagination.