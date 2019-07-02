Lingerie Model Danielle Knudson Sizzles In Skimpy Black Bikini & Instagram Can’t Get Over Her Beauty

Danielle Knudson is known for posing in some of the sexiest outfits on the planet, and that’s exactly what she did yesterday.

As fans know, the Canadian-born model is known for posing in a wide-variety of clothing, including lingerie, bikinis and much more. Knudson has amassed quite an impressive following on social media, with over 480,000 followers on Instagram alone. In the most recent photo that was shared with her army of fans, Knudson sizzles once again.

In the NSFW post, the model poses on the beach with the ocean just at her back. Danielle sits with her booty in the sand and leans the rest of her weight on her hands. She wears her long, blonde locks down, slightly waved and wet, while sporting a nearly makeup-free face. Her amazing body is fully on display in the image, while she almost pops out of a black bikini.

The triangle top and skimpy bikini bottoms leaves very little to the imagination, and the model’s toned and tanned abs take center stage in the shot. Since the sexy photo went live on her account, it’s earned her a ton of attention from her loyal Instagram followers, with over 5,000 likes and upwards of 100 comments. While many fans simply commented on the post with flame and heart emoji, countless others couldn’t help but gush over her amazing figure.

“My god she is beautiful,” one follower wrote on the stunning post.

“Beautiful and sexy,” another user wrote with a series of emoji.

“Happy Canada Day!!!!! Canada is almost as beautiful as you are,” another fan chimed in.

As fans know, Danielle is no stranger to showing off her amazing figure in a number of sexy outfits and, oftentimes, she leaves almost nothing to the imagination. As The Inquisitr previously reported, Danielle sizzled in a sexy black-and-white photo. While standing in profile, Knudson goes totally topless, covering her chest with both her arms. The bombshell’s toned and tanned abs are fully on display in the image, and the only article of clothing she is wearing in the snapshot is a pair of skimpy, black panties.

The stunner completes her look with a face full of makeup and wears her long, blonde locks down and slightly curled. Like most of her photos, this one earned the blonde bombshell plenty of attention, with over 9,000 likes in addition to 150-plus comments after it went live.

Fans can keep up with all of Danielle’s stunning photos by following her on Instagram.