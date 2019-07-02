Victoria’s Secret Bombshell Shanina Shaik Heats Up Instagram In Orange Bikini

Shanina Shaik is enjoying the start of summer with a much-deserved vacation to sun-soaked Italy, as she showed her Instagram fans. On Tuesday, the Victoria’s Secret model took to the popular social media platform to share a sizzling snapshot of herself in a bikini as she soaks up as much of the Mediterranean sun as she can.

In the post, the Australian bombshell is holding the camera in front of her as she snaps a selfie. The 28-year-old stunner is rocking an orange two-piece bikini that consists of a straight-cut, underwire bra featuring two thin straps that go over the model’s shoulders, and boasts a cutout detail in the middle that shows a little bit of skin, giving the top some extra spice.

Because the photo is a close-up selfie, the camera only captures her from the chest up. The model is wearing her raven hair slicked back and wet, suggesting she had been frolicking in the sea before snapping the selfie. Shaik appears to be posing on a boat, as the rocky coast features in the background. As indicated by the geotag Shaik included with her post, she snapped the photo while in the Amalfi Coast, along the southern edge of Italy’s Sorrentine Peninsula.

Shaik is shooting a fierce gaze at the camera with her lips pouted in a seductive way. She appears to be wearing a little black mascara that enhances the hazel color of her eyes, but is otherwise embracing a more natural look. Her sun-kissed skin glows in the Italian sun, allowing her nose freckles to peek through.

The post, which Shaik shared with her 1.8 million Instagram followers, garnered more than 17,000 likes and over 120 comments in just a few hours of having been posted, at the time of this writing. Users of the social media platform who are fans of the model took to the comments section to praise her beauty and share their admiration for the Victoria’s Secret bombshell.

“[G]irl u look drop dead gorgeous btw i love your tan,” one fan raved, trailing the comment with a series of heart eyes emoji.

“Wow youre an angel,” another user chimed in, following the message with a face without mouth emoji.

“You are just drop dead gorgeous, real talk,” another fan added.

Shaik’s lush vacation to the Mediterranean comes just shortly after she announced she and her husband, DJ Ruckus, have separated after a year of marriage, as Fox News reported. According to the report, the two were pulled in different directions due to their busy schedules.