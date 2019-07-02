Kelly Gale Flaunts Famous Backside In Skimpy White Bikini In New Photo

Kelly Gale’s bikini-clad Instagram feed just got even hotter.

On Tuesday, July 2, the Swedish bombshell showed off her incredible figure yet again on the social media platform, and her fans are certainly taking notice of the eye-popping display. In the sizzling new upload, Kelly stands at the edge of a dock with the cloudless blue sky and a gorgeous lake providing a breathtaking background. The Victoria’s Secret model’s 1.1 million followers, however, may not have even taken note of the scene, instead keeping their eyes fixated on the babe’s incredible, bikini-clad body.

Kelly sent pulses racing in a barely-there, white two-piece that left very little to the imagination. In the photo, she’s standing with her famous backside to the camera, turning her head over her shoulder to stare at the camera with a soft smile on her face – though she made it clear in her caption that she was not as excited as she looked about taking a dip in the cold water.

In the pic, the brunette beauty is spilling out of her barely-there top that tightly hugs her voluptuous assets, while the matching bottoms of the set expose even more of her bronzed skin. Its cheeky cut barely covers her body, leaving her curvy booty on display almost in its entirety, as well as her long, toned legs. The waistband sits high on her hips to accentuate her small waist and highlight her flat midsection and trim torso.

The model kept her accessories simple, adding nothing more than a delicate bangle to her swim attire for a hint of bling. Her long hair appears damp and is worn down in loose, messy waves that cascade behind her back. To complete the look, Kelly opted to go makeup free, showing off her stunning natural beauty and striking facial features.

It was not long before fans began showering the model with love for the latest addition to her Instagram page. At the time of this writing, the shot has already racked up more than 30,000 likes after just three hours of going live, and that number continues to grow by the second. Dozens took to the comments section to leave compliments for Kelly’s jaw-dropping display.

“I’m obsessed!!!” one fan wrote, while another said the model had an “amazing body.”

“Booty goals,” commented a third.

This is only the most recent time that Kelly has shown off her flawless physique. As The Inquisitr previously reported, the model wowed her fans again last week with a sexy new snap from the kitchen, where she rocked a light purple two-piece that drove her fans absolutely wild.