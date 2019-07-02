Taylor Swift Reportedly Blocked Justin Bieber And Demi Lovato On Spotify Amid Scooter Braun Feud

The ongoing public feud between Taylor Swift and Ariana Grande’s manager, Scooter Braun, continues to escalate, with a bold move from the singer.

As previously reported by The Inquisitr, Taylor released a public statement revealing she was “sad and grossed out” by the fact that Scooter had recently bought her old label, Big Machine Records, for a huge $300 million deal, therefore acquiring the rights to all of her previous work.

According to the 29-year-old, Braun has been “bullying” her for years, and Swift has accused him of converging with his own artists to make her life harder. Swift claims she had been trying to acquire the rights to her own masters for years, and described Braun owning all the work she created up until parting ways with Big Machine’s Scott Borchetta as her “worst case scenario.”

“Scooter has stripped me of my life’s work, that I wasn’t given an opportunity to buy. Essentially, my musical legacy is about to lie in the hands of someone who tried to dismantle it,” she wrote in a lengthy Tumblr post.

Taylor also accused Borchetta and Braun of “controlling a woman who didn’t want to be associated with them,” adding that she decided to put this information out there to help other young artists. The high-profile manager’s clients include Justin Bieber and Demi Lovato, both of whom came to his defense on social media after Taylor’s lengthy blog post – a move that the “Me!” singer did not appreciate, prompting her to block them on Spotify, according to Hollywood Life.

“Scooter has had your back since the days you graciously let me open up for you! As the years have passed we haven’t crossed paths and gotten to communicate our differences, hurts or frustrations. So for you to take it to social media and get people to hate on scooter isn’t fair,” Bieber wrote on Instagram.

Demi also took to social media to stand up for Braun, whom she recently hired.

“I have dealt with bad people in this industry and Scooter is not one of them. He’s a good man,” she explained, adding that she was grateful for his presence in her life, and went on to beg her fans to “stop bullying” people online.

Taylor’s wrath also hit country artist Kacey Musgraves, who reportedly “liked” a tweet from Braun’s wife in which she defended her husband. However, plenty of people in the music industry publicly sided with Swift, including Halsey, Miley Cyrus and Katy Perry. Others such as Rihanna, Nicki Minaj, Selena Gomez, Adele, and Camila Cabello have all reportedly stopped following Braun on social media as a show of support for Taylor’s cause.