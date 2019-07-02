Elton John Praises Billie Eilish: ‘Talent Like Hers Doesn’t Come Along Very Often’

The 72-year-old legend, Elton John, revealed the love he has for Billie Eilish in a recent interview for Complex’s Pigeon and Planes, per Music News.

The “Are You Ready For Love” icon expressed that talent like hers doesn’t come around often and that he can’t wait to hear her record live.

“Her album was amazing,” he explained.

“She’s come a long way very quickly. She’s an incredible word-of-mouth artist. I can’t wait to see her live because she has something very special going on. Talent like hers doesn’t come along very often.”

Over the past weekend, Eilish performed at the Glastonbury Festival for the first time. BBC Music shared her performance of “Bury a Friend” to their official YouTube channel which documents her popularity after bringing in a huge crowd.

With a career in high demand at only 17-years-old, Eilish has admitted that her mental health suffers. Her gradual rise to fame has seen the “You Should See Me In A Crown” hitmaker go from an underground artist to a global phenomenon in the span of a couple of years. The Inquisitr reported the interview she did with The Sunday Times where she admits that the only person she can speak to about her struggles is her therapist.

Born in the year 2001, Eilish has broken a chart record. Earlier this year, she became the first person born in this millennium to top the U.S. album charts with her debut album, When We All Fall Asleep, Where Do We Go?, per The Inquisitr. The album was met with instant critical acclaim and commercial success. It also reached No. 1 in Australia, Canada, Ireland, and the U.K. Released through Interscope Records, the album contains no collaborations and was produced by her older brother, Finneas O’Connell.

The record contains the hugely successful singles, “Bad Guy,” “Wish You Were Gay,” “Bury A Friend,” and “When The Party’s Over.”

On Spotify, Billie currently has over 48.5 million monthly listeners. “Bad Guy” is her most played track at the moment with over 545.5 million plays.

Eilish’s success around the world was gradually built up after the release of her debut EP, Don’t Smile At Me. According to Billboard, that project alone has generated over 1.2 billion digital streams.

For the July issue, the “Come Out And Play” songstress became the latest cover girl for Vogue Australia, which The Inquisitr reported.

On Instagram, Billie is very active and shares photos regularly where her uploads are liked in their millions. Her account boasts a whopping 28.7 million followers.