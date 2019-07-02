Elsa Hosk Rocks Tight Blue One-Piece By The Pool In Sizzling Double Instagram Update

Elsa Hosk is showing off her incredible figure on Instagram again, and her fans are absolutely loving it.

On Tuesday, July 2, the Victoria’s Secret Angel indulged her 5.4 million followers in not one, but two sizzling Instagram updates that saw her lounging at the luxurious pool at the Ritz-Carlton in Istanbul, Turkey, where she has been staying for the past few days. In both posts, the model sent pulses racing in a skin-tight swimsuit that left very little to the imagination, and did nothing but favors for her famous curves.

The most recent post to Elsa’s feed included two still photos from the stunner’s afternoon swim. The first shot was captured in black and white, and saw the 30-year-old leaning over the glass edge of the pool with her knees bent and her hips popped to the side, showing off a hard outline of her curvy booty. A quick swipe brings fans to the second snap included in the post, this time in full color to reveal the model’s bright blue one-piece swimsuit that hugged every inch of her figure. The high-cut number sat high on her hips and, through the clear refreshing water of the pool, gave fans of the Swedish beauty an eye-full of her long, toned legs, which were spread wide apart.

Shortly before, the blonde beauty shared another post from her dip in the pool, this time uploading two short video clips. The first recording was of Elsa floating on her back, turning half-way through to reveal the backless backside of her swimsuit that fans had yet to see. As she swam to the edge, the camera panned to show the gorgeous view from the rooftop location, and it was nothing short of breathtaking. A second clip caught the babe getting out of the water, showing off the cheeky cut of her swimwear that flaunted her derriere almost in its entirety as she walked away from the camera.

Fans of the lingerie model were nothing short of impressed by her stunning display. At the time of this writing, the double Instagram update has collectively racked up over 286,000 likes, and more than 1,000 comments from fans relishing in her jaw-dropping look.

“You’re an angel. I swear,” one person wrote, while another said she was “goals.”

“Absolute goddess,” commented a third.

This isn’t the only time that Elsa has slipped into a bathing suit during her trip to Turkey. As The Inquisitr previously reported, the bombshell took a dip in the pool yesterday as well, wowing her fans in a sexy Prada one-piece that brought some serious heat to her Instagram feed.