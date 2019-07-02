Khloe Kardashian’s Photo With Her Sisters Has Fans Wondering, ‘Where’s Rob?’

All of the first generation Kardashian-Jenner kids finally came together for a photo last week — well, almost all of them. On Monday, Khloe Kardashian shared a photo of herself and all of her sisters at her birthday party last Thursday. While many fans were excited to see the Kardashian-Jenners daughters all in one spot for more than a business venture, others couldn’t help but wonder where their brother Rob Kardashian might have been that night and why he never seems to be included in their affairs.

The photo on Khloe’s Instagram feed showed the sisters posing on a set of outdoor steps at Kylie Jenner’s house, where Khloe’s all-pink 35th birthday party took place. From left to right, the image featured Kendall Jenner, 23; Kourtney Kardashian, 40; Khloe; Kylie, 21; and Kim Kardashian, 38. While Khloe shined brightly in the sun at the center of the photo on her big day, her sisters cuddled up to each other at her sides. As The Inquisitr previously reported, the photo also appeared on Kim’s Instagram this week.

The photo garnered over 2 million likes in under a day. In the comments, many fans praised the sisters for their beauty, while the sisters themselves joked back and forth with each other. However, mixed in with the love for the Kardashian-Jenner women was also a bit of concern for the whereabouts of Rob, 32.

It’s unclear if Rob attended the birthday party — his 2-year-old daughter Dream was in attendance, so it’s possible he was as well — but that didn’t stop fans from asking why he wasn’t photographed.

“You don’t include Robert in anything it is always about sisters start including him more,” one fan urged.

That comment alone garnered over 40 replies, many of which defended Rob’s absence. Some users simply told the commenter to “mind your business,” while others argued that Rob does not want to be included in the Kardashian-Jenner antics.

“Robert has said over and over again he does not want to be photographed or put on camera, seems as if they respect his request,” one user fired back.

Still, other fans noted that they tend to forget Rob is a part of the famous family.

“I always forget that Rob Kardashian still exists,” someone wrote.

Loading...

Rob has kept his distance from the Kardashian-Jenners’ reality show, Keeping Up With the Kardashians, for several years as he dealt with his rocky relationship with ex-girlfriend Blac Chyna and their subsequent messy custody battle over Dream.

However, dedicated Kardashian-Jenner fans will know that Rob is always around in the background — he has a very close relationship with Khloe in particular. In fact, she featured some of the products from his new clothing line, Halfway Dead, on her Instagram Stories on Tuesday morning. He may not be included in his sisters’ photos, but he’s definitely included in their lives.