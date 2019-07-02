Tyra Banks Sizzles In Polka-Dot Bikini For Throwback Video

Tyra Banks made her return to modeling for Sports Illustrated: Swimsuit Edition this year, and the magazine still isn’t over it. On Monday, Sports Illustrated took to its verified Instagram page to share a sizzling video of the supermodel working her curves as she shot her spread in the Bahamas earlier this year, and users of the social media platform can barely contain their excitement.

In the video, this year’s cover model is standing with her feet dipped in the crystal-clear water of the Caribbean Sea as she rocks a red and pink polka-dot two-piece bikini that consists of a tiny triangle top with two thin straps that tie up behind the model’s neck, helping accentuate Banks’ cleavage. She teamed her top with a matching bottom that sits low on her frame, showcasing the model’s full, wide hips while leaving her toned abs fully visible. According to Sports Illustrated: Swimsuit, the bikini Banks is rocking in the video is by Ola Vida.

The clip shows the 45-year-old stunner standing in the white sand with the waves washing over her feet as she moves between poses for the photographer, Yu Tsai, to capture her different angles. She strokes her hair and moves her legs closer and apart while practicing different facial expressions.

Banks is wearing her blonde highlighted hair swept over to the side and down in large, loose waves that cascade over her shoulder and onto her chest, while also being blown away by the wind. The gorgeous turquoise and pearly white colors of Exuma shine in the background, contrasting with Banks’ bright bikini.

The post, which Sports Illustrated: Swimsuit shared with its 2 million Instagram followers, was viewed more than 129,000 times, garnering about 20,000 likes and over 315 comments in under a day of being posted — at the time of this writing. Users of the social media platform who are fans of the magazine – as well as the iconic model — flocked to the comments section to praise her fierceness and share their admiration for her.

“The OG! Show us how it’s done Tyra!” fellow Sports Illustrated model Hunter McGrady raved.

“The queen, giving us a free lesson on posing fluidity,” a fan chimed in.

As Sports Illustrated: Swimsuit pointed out, Banks made history 23 years ago when she became the first black model to grace the cover of the magazine issue. Her solo cover came the following year, and it went on to become the best-selling issue of the last three decades, the report further continued.