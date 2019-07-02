Meghan McCain Shares Heartbreaking Photo With Late John McCain On Social Media: ‘308 Days, Dad’

It’s been almost a year since John McCain passed away, but his friends and family are still reeling from the loss.

Meghan McCain has made it no secret that the death of her father has weighed heavily on her this past year. The View host has taken to social media a few times to share photos and videos with her father, partly to try and keep his memory alive. Earlier this week, McCain took to social media to share a photo with her father along with a heartbreaking caption.

In the photo from her wedding day, Meghan stands with her husband, Ben Domenech, and father John. The trio is all smiles for the camera as they pose in a grassy area next to a big tree trunk. Meghan appears on the left-hand side of the image, looking stunning in her wedding gown. The television personality wears her long, blonde locks down and curly along with a face full of makeup that comes complete with eyeliner, mascara, blush, and lipstick.

Ben stands to Meghan’s left, looking dapper in a dark-colored suit. Just in front of them is the late senator, who is sitting in a brown leather chair, sporting a pair of blue jeans, a blue button-down shirt, and a black suit coat. Like his daughter and son-in-law, he is all smiles for the camera. The caption of the image is heartbreaking and you can tell that the loss of her father is still weighing heavily on the talk show personality.

Since the post went live earlier this week, it’s earned McCain a lot of attention from her fans with over 39,000 likes in addition to 1,100-plus comments. Some followers took to the post to gush over the sweet family photo while countless others simply sent their love.

“Sending a hug. Cannot imagine,” one follower commented on the post.

“Dad, a girls first love. Keep counting Meghan. It helps you feel their connection. We each have our own way of connecting,” another fan chimed in with a red heart emoji.

“Hang in there it’s been 20 years this August that I lost my dad and I still miss him daily… we got you girl… keep on being fierce, you inspire us all.,” another Instagram user shared.

A few weeks prior, McCain shared a black-and-white throwback photo of herself and her father, telling him that she loves him “forever.” Like her most recent post, this one earned her a lot of attention with over 300 comments. As fans know, McCain died last August after a long and hard-fought battle with glioblastoma.