‘Teen Mom OG’ Star Ryan Edwards Wife Mackenzie Edwards Isn’t ‘Entertaining Negativity’

On Monday night, a new episode of Teen Mom OG aired on MTV. The episode showed Ryan Edwards coming home from jail and revealed his struggles upon being released. Ahead of the show, Mackenzie took to Instagram to share a snapshot of a quote which talked about not entertaining negativity.

The picture of the quote was shared to Mackenzie’s Instagram story and read, “I refuse to entertain negativity. Life is too big and time is too short to get caught up in empty drama.” With the picture, Mackenzie included two animated images, which read “Facts” and “Lol Bye.”

According to Pop Culture, on the episode Mackenzie revealed that she understood it would take some time before Ryan was ready to open up. She explained that she wasn’t expecting “some miracle” when Ryan came home, and when he did return, it was apparent he was struggling to adapt.

“He won’t leave the house. It’s just classic anxiety. It’s sad to watch somebody go through all of this,” Mackenzie said.

Mackenzie and Ryan have been married since 2017. The couple wed in a quick ceremony before Ryan went to rehab. The two later had a more formal wedding ceremony. At the time, Mackenzie spoke to E! News and opened up about the second wedding.

“It’s been in the works since the day we got engaged. It was never just decided upon — we knew from day one this was going to be it. Everything is just kind of at a resting place right now. It’s about our boys. This is a day about us, yes, but it’s also about us becoming a family.”

Maci Bookout and her husband, Taylor McKinney, were invited to the event as well. However, no one else from the Teen Mom cast received an invite, as the couple wanted to keep the celebration small and have only close friends and family there.

In October, 2018, Mackenzie gave birth to the couple’s first child together, a son named Jagger. Ryan spent the holidays at home with his family, but was arrested in January, 2019. That arrest led to the three month jail stay. Ryan was released from jail in April, 2019.

Teen Mom OG has been airing for a decade now. New episodes of the show air Monday nights on MTV. Reportedly, Mackenzie McKee will be added to the show later this season, although it is unclear when exactly that will happen. Viewers can also catch up with the other cast members, including Maci Bookout, Catelynn Lowell and Cheyenne Floyd.