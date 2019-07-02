Gwen Stefani Hints At Blake Shelton Engagement, ‘Keep Me!’

Gwen telling Blake to 'keep' her after he opened up about proposing.

Gwen Stefani appears to be hinting that she’s ready to get engaged to Blake Shelton. The singer made it pretty clear that she’s in it for the long haul with the country star in a post on Instagram on June 30 as she reposted a throwback snap from The Voice host Carson Daly that showed him and Gwen together more than two decades ago.

The photo, which was taken way back in 1995, showed Stefani visiting Daly in the studio at his radio show in California. In the caption of the snap, the host gushed over Gwen and even brought Blake into the mix by sweetly describing the “Used To Love You” singer as being “a keeper.”

The mom of three then reposted the throwback snap to her own account, zeroing in on the way Carson described her and highlighting his words to her boyfriend of around four years.

Gwen added on to Carson’s gushing comment by writing, “@carsondaly everything u just said back at u!!! Love u so much – can’t believe I’m back at @nbcthevoice this season sooooooo grateful off to church to give my thanks.”

Specifically tagging Shelton – who The Inquisitr reported recently shared what he really thinks about his girlfriend replacing Adam Levine on The Voice for Season 17 – in the post, she then continued, “Did u see what @carsondaly said? Keep me! Gx.”

Fans of the couple zeroed in on Stefani’s specific message for Shelton, with many urging him to propose to her in the comments section of the upload.

“I’m pretty sure @blakeshelton is no fool and is planning on keeping you. He’s a smart guy,” one fan commented after seeing her message.

“Get married already! and freaking invite me,” a second wrote on the social media site.

A third commented, “@blakeshelton Marry her!”

Another then said, “@gwenstefani I can GUARANTEE with 100% certainty that he is not gonna let you go!!! Same last name, same street name, same everything!! That’s what he wants!!!”

Though Shelton is still yet to pop the question after around four years of dating, he has made it pretty clear on multiple occasions in the past that a proposal isn’t exactly too far from his mind.

The star most recently spoke openly about the possibility of getting down on one knee just last month while speaking about their loved-up relationship to Entertainment Tonight.

“You know, I gotta say that we couldn’t be happier, and we’ve never been doing better,” Blake told the outlet, adding that their bond actually “gets stronger every day.”

Hinting further at potentially getting engaged to Stefani sooner rather than later, he then teased how they’d break the news about their wedding plans to the world when he does eventually pop the question.

“Obviously, that’s gotta lead somewhere, but I promise you, we won’t break the news in any of the grocery store trash magazines,” Shelton said while speaking to ET‘s Nancy O’Dell.

Both Blake and Gwen have been married before. The country star was married to Kaynette Williams between 2003 and 2006 and then wed fellow country singer Miranda Lambert in 2011 before announcing their pretty surprising divorce four years later in 2015.

As for Stefani, she famously wed musician Gavin Rossdale in 2002, but they officially divorced in 2016. The former couple share three children together, 13-year-old Kingston, 10-year-old Zuma, and 5-year-old Apollo.