Miley Cyrus Spreads Legs Open In Tight Red Latex Jumpsuit

Miley Cyrus is gearing her fans up for the release of her latest music video in a heart-pounding way.

The video for the singer’s next single, “Mother’s Daughter,” from her new EP, She Is Coming, drops at 9 a.m. EST today. And to build up some excitement for the project, Miley has been sharing a slew of sexy Instagram snaps that are getting pulses racing. One photo, in particular, is getting extra attention from the star’s whopping 95.4 million followers on the social media platform, and one glance at it explains exactly why.

In the sizzling photo, Miley sits on the ground, with a hot pink spotlight providing an intense color to the room around her as she parts her lips wide open and stares down the face of the camera. Cyrus is keeping up the color scheme in an all-red ensemble that hugs every inch of her famous curves, making sure the shot did not go unnoticed.

The 26-year-old sent temperatures soaring on her Instagram feed by sporting a skin-tight, red, latex jumpsuit that clings tight to her figure, its sleek material shining underneath the lights above her. In the pic, she props herself up on her hands, lifting her booty off the ground and spreading her long, toned legs wide apart to expose the most risque element of her look – an intense set of silver spikes that fall right over her crotch.

For those familiar with both Cyrus and her new tune, the daring element to her outfit is likely symbolic of one of the song’s most iconic lines: “Don’t f*** with my freedom,” which she has used a number of times on social media to protest abortion rights. The song’s opening verse also mentions both a crocodile and a piranha, which the spikes could represent.

Cyrus completed the look with a pair of edge red, thigh-high boots that cling so tight to her legs, they almost look to be a part of the jumpsuit as well. She also added a pair of oversized, red-tinted sunglasses, and wore her signature blonde Hannah Montana-esque locks down in loose waves.

Fans of the singer went absolutely wild for the NSFW addition to her Instagram feed. At the time of this writing, the shot has already accrued over 642,000 likes – and that number is growing by the second. Thousands took to the comments section to shower the stunner in compliments for both her eye-popping display, as well as to share their anticipation for her upcoming music video.

“You are the most iconic Queen alive,” one fan wrote, while another called her a “legend.”

“THIS IS GONNA BE SO ICONIC,” another fan said.

In between touting her new music video, Cyrus has also been sharing a number of videos and photos from her performance at Glastonbury Festival, which was held in the United Kingdom this past weekend. The singer rocked an edgy ensemble of black leather pants and a sheer white crop top on stage, where she exuded serious rock star vibes, and at one point licked one of the video cameras recording her.