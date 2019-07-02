Selena Gomez Gets Soaking Wet & Flaunts Major Cleavage In Insanely Sexy, Red ‘Baywatch’-Inspired Swimsuit

Selena Gomez was channeling all of the Baywatch vibes last week.

As fans know, the singer has been in Punta Mita, Mexico, over the past few days where she is celebrating the bachelorette party of her cousin, Priscilla DeLeon. During her trip, she has been putting on a sexy display in a number of different swimsuits, and yesterday was certainly no exception. New photos that were published by The Daily Mail show the black-haired beauty slaying in a skimpy, red swimsuit.

According to the publication, these photos were shared on social media on Friday, but they’re still circulating the web this week. In one of the shared photos, Gomez stands in the pearly, blue ocean water and appears soaking wet. The 26-year-old wears her long, black locks slicked back and wet in the insanely sexy shot. Selena puts both hands behind her head and runs them through her wet locks. The songstress appears to be makeup-free in the snapshot.

Gomez’s gorgeous body is fully on display in the photo in a low-plunging red bathing suit that looks similar to the ones that were worn by Pamela Anderson and company on Baywatch. The swimsuit leaves very little to be desired with high-cut sides that show off plenty of thigh for the camera. The photo was also shared by swimsuit retailer, Krahs, who came up with a clever caption for the sexy post on their Instagram page.

Since the post went live on the web, it’s earned Selena plenty of attention from loyal fans, amassing over 77,000 likes in addition to 3,900-plus comments on the retailer’s page alone. While many fans chimed in on the post to say that they want to purchase the swimsuit, countless others couldn’t help but gush over how amazing Gomez looks.

“SHE’S BODY BEAUTİFUL AND SHE’S HEART MORE MORE BEAUTİFUL,” one follower wrote with a heart-eye emoji.

“OH SWEET BABY JESUS HAVE MERCY,” another Instagram user gushed.

“We want more pics,” another fan commented with a series of flame emoji.

PICTURE EXCLUSIVE: Selena Gomez is a wonder in white one-piece swimsuit https://t.co/N2Wb3vzHda — Daily Mail Celebrity (@DailyMailCeleb) July 1, 2019

Earlier this week, The Inquisitr shared that Gomez put on another sexy display at the beach in Mexico, this time in a white one-piece. In the images, Gomez looks absolutely flawless in a white one-piece. In the images, the bombshell leaves little to the imagination in the sultry swimsuit that shows off almost her entire figure. The stunner’s toned and tanned legs are on display in the suit as well as her sculpted back and derriere. The white suit plunges low into her chest, offering a generous glimpse of her cleavage.

One thing is for sure — Selena definitely seems to be happy and healthy these days.