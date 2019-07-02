Rita Ora Wears Skimpy, Low-Cut Leotard With Fishnet Tights And Thigh High Boots For ‘Rad’ Performance

Rita Ora has been on the road promoting her music a lot this year, and has worn a number of eye-catching outfits to perform in. This past weekend has been no different.

The “I Will Never Let You Down” hitmaker shared a number of photos to her Instagram that showed off the garment she performed in. Ora rocked a low-cut leotard that showed off her chest. She wore fishnet tights, while owning shiny, thigh-high boots. With the sparkly and jeweled leotard, Ora’s overall ensemble was very eye-popping.

In the first three photos on Instagram, Ora is in motion, onstage, entertaining her crowd. In the fourth and final image, the “Shine Ya Light” songstress is by the stage equipment, wearing a huge, cheesy grin.

For her caption, she mentions she’s had a “rad” weekend.

The photo racked up over 168,000 likes within 11 hours, and has been praised in the comments section.

“Your body is rad,” one user wrote.

“I’m so proud of you Rita. You did amazing,” another shared.

“You are art,” a third follower insisted.

“Love you. You are amazing, I’m proud you are an Albanian girl like me,” a fourth fan commented.

Earlier this year, Ora started her “Phoenix” world tour to support her second studio album that goes by the same name. The tour kick-started in Australia and went across Asia and Europe. In Oslo, Norway, she wore a bright, colorful skintight catsuit, which The Inquisitr reported.

Last month, Rita performed at Hampton Court Palace, and got to hang out with Prince Harry with her mom, per The Inquisitr.

In total, she has released four U.K. singles that have topped the charts — “Hot Right Now” with DJ Fresh, “R.I.P.” featuring Tinie Tempah, “How We Do (Party)” and “I Will Never Let You Down.”

Her debut album, Ora, debuted at No. 1 in the U.K., while her second studio album, Phoenix, peaked at No. 11.

On Spotify, Rita currently has over 28.8 million monthly listeners. Her most played track on the app at the moment is her collaboration with Kygo, “Carry On,” with over 95.5 million streams. The song is taken from the Pokémon: Detective Pikachu movie, which she also stars in.

She has also appeared in Fast & Furious, Southpaw and the Fifty Shades movies — Fifty Shades of Grey, Fifty Shades Darker and Fifty Shades Freed — where she played the role of Mia Grey.

On Instagram, Rita Ora has more than 15 million followers.