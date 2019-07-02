Alessandra Ambrosio Lies On Her Back In Sizzling Cut-Out Swimsuit Photo

Alessandra's getting wet in a waterfall in her tiny swimsuit.

Alessandra Ambrosio is flashing some serious skin in a very slinky cut-out swimsuit from her own line of swimwear. The gorgeous former Victoria’s Secret Angel had her seriously toned body on full display as she lay on her back in her skimpy, cut-out one-piece while getting pretty wet in a stunning tropical waterfall.

The mom of two stretched her arms up behind her head as she posed very seductively with one leg bent on the rocks with her eyes closed and her head pointed upward toward the sunshine. Ambrosio had her signature long brunette hair pushed back and wet amid her photo shoot by the waterfall.

The star was rocking a revealing one-piece swimsuit from her own line of bikinis and bathing suits, Gal Floripa, which she founded alongside her sister Aline Ambrosio and friend Gisele Coria.

In the caption, Gal Floripa revealed that Alessandra was rocking the Talisman swimsuit in the color pantera.

In a second photo posted to the social media site on July 1, the supermodel gave fans an even closer look at the revealing swimsuit as she showered in the natural water.

The flawless 38-year-old ran both hands through her hair and kept her eyes closed while getting very wet in the waterfall as part of the new shoot to show off the latest in her line’s pretty revealing skintight looks.

Alessandra has played both model and designer for a number of pieces from the collection, posting the proof both on her own Instagram account and on Gal Floripa’s official page over the past several months.

As The Inquisitr reported, one of the most recent looks she modeled was a fun gradient pastel color. A video shared online featured the gorgeous model running along the sand in the colorful bikini look.

Prior to that, Alessandra went for a red-hot look as she lay on her back in another outtake from her bikini shoot, this time posing in a seriously sultry red look from the collection, as The Inquisitr also shared.

But when it comes to the beauty advice she plans to pass on to her daughter, Anja, Ambrosio admitted to Vogue that she’s going to keep things a little simpler.

“I think keep it simple. Washing your face in the morning, moisturizing, taking care of your hair… She loves make-up and she does her lips really well – like, better than me,” Alessandra revealed back in 2016 of her little girl, who’s now 10-years-old.

“I like taking her to Brazil and putting coconut oil all over her skin,” the Brazilian model continued in the interview, “and showing her how to eat fresh. I think that’s very important.”