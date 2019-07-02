‘Teen Mom OG’ Star Maci Bookout Vents Frustrations After Ryan Edwards Jail Release: ‘I’m Not Getting Involved’

On the new season of Teen Mom OG, mom of three Maci Bookout has been dealing with the drama surrounding her ex and father of her oldest son, Ryan Edwards. Ryan was recently released from jail after spending three months behind bars and on Monday nights episode, Maci made it clear that she was disappointed with the way Ryan and his family handled explaining things to Maci and Ryan’s 10-year-old son, Bentley.

According to Too Fab, upon Ryan’s release from jail, he didn’t want to talk about it with anyone including MTV. Ryan’s wife and family opened up and explained what had happened during his time behind bars to make him close up.

“Two people died while he was in jail. His buddy got stabbed 10 times before he left. He saw one person get beat up so bad there was blood everywhere,” Ryan’s mother Jen Edwards explained.

His wife Mackenzie Edwards revealed that her husband doesn’t want to leave the house, either.

After his release from jail, Maci son went to visit with his dad and grandparents. Maci was hoping that the situation would be handled a certain way and that they would address what happened to Ryan with Bentley. However, that didn’t happen and Maci wasn’t happy.

She explained she was “really disappointed” Ryan hadn’t addressed the situation with Bentley. Maci then spoke to one of her friends and further vented her frustrations over the situation.

“I’m not getting involved. I wanted to do my part and all it got me was in the devil’s den, I’m not doing it,” Maci said. She explained that Ryan and his family think that everything should be “perfectly fine” when he gets home from rehab stints and jail stays.

“I’m over the bulls***, I’m so over the bulls***,” she said.

“I’m tired of crying with my soon-to-be 11-year-old son whose dad doesn’t have the balls to own up to everything that he has caused. Not to me, I don’t give a f*** if he apologizes to me, but he needs to apologize to Bentley if thinks there is ever hope for a relationship.”

Maci has been open about her frustrations this season, not just with Ryan, but also with the way her story is being portrayed on Teen Mom OG. As previously reported by The Inquisitr, Maci took to Twitter to speak out after a recent episode of the show and revealed that she didn’t feel her story was being “accurately portrayed.” She seemed frustrated that more aspects of her life aren’t shown, but rather that her storyline seems to revolve around Ryan and his problems.

Along with Bentley, Maci is also the mother of two more kids with her husband, Taylor McKinney. Along with Bentley, Maci is the mother to Maverick and Jayde. The mom of three often shares photos of her kids on social media to keep fans updated with what is going on.

Ryan and Mackenzie married in 2017. Shortly after their marriage, he went to rehab. The couple announced they were expecting a child in 2018 and in October, Mackenzie gave birth to their son, Jagger. At the time, Ryan was away for another rehab stint.

New episodes of Teen Mom OG air Monday nights on MTV.