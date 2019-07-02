Stormzy Apologizes For Claiming He’s The First Black British Artist To Headline Glastonbury

Stormzy thought he was the first black British artist to headline the Glastonbury Festival but soon realized he wasn’t, per Music News.

Last weekend, Stormzy headlined the Glastonbury Festival and performed on the Pyramid Stage, also known as the main stage. The “Big for Your Boots” hitmaker shared that he was “overwhelmed with emotions” before his performance on Twitter and also stated he was the first black British artist to headline the festival. This was soon corrected by Skunk Anansie frontwoman Skin, who headlined the festival back in 1999.

“Sorry, Stormzy but we beat you to it in 1999! 20 years ago! And while we’re on topic, I was the first black Woman too! @beyonce,” she shared to her Instagram.

“Wishing you an awesome nite tho, Kill it! You’re amazing and we’re all very proud… Real question is why it took 20 years!” she continued.

Stormzy then took to Twitter to apologize and set the record straight for those who may have been confused.

“Skin from the band Skunk Anansie was actually the first black artist to headline Glasto she done it with her band in 1999 no disrespect intended and MASSIVE salute to you – my apologies!” he tweeted.

In an Instagram post, Stormzy thanked his Merky team, who he considers family after his performance. After becoming the first black British male to headline the iconic festival, he received a lot of praise from his industry pals.

Coldplay’s Chris Martin, Dave, Fredo, and Raleigh Ritchie joined him on stage for the historic set.

Stormzy has achieved six top 10 singles in the U.K. — “Shut Up,” “Big For Your Boots,” “Power” with Little Mix, “Blinded By Your Grace, Pt. 2” with MNEK, “Vossi Bop,” and “Crown.”

“Vossi Bop” became his first U.K. No. 1 earlier this year and has since been certified silver, according to BPI.

In 2017, he released his debut album, Gang Signs & Prayers, which topped the U.K. and Ireland album charts.

In 2018, he won two BRIT Awards — Best British Male Solo Artist and British Album of the Year for Gang Signs & Prayers.

As for Skunk Anansie, they have released six studio albums — Paranoid & Sunburnt, Stoosh, Post Orgasmic Chill, Wonderlustre, Black Traffic, and Anarchytecture. In total, they have achieved 10 top 40 singles with seven of them going in the top 20.

Stormzy is currently romantically linked with British television and radio presenter Maya Jama. On Instagram, Jama shared a photo of the pair in 2014 and made a joke about the shoes she was wearing.

“Loooool 2014 WHAT SHOE IS THAT?!?! The glow up is so real,” she captioned the post.

On Instagram, Stormzy has over 2.2 million Instagram followers.