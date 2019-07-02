‘B&B’ Recap For Monday, July 1: Liam’s Drug-Induced Behavior Concerns Hope

The Bold and the Beautiful recap for Monday, July 1 features Liam Spencer (Scott Clifton) who was acting erratically after drinking his drug-laced margarita. Thomas Forrester (Matthew Atkinson) had spiked Liam’s drink in the hope that he would make a fool of himself. Unfortunately, Liam did just that, per She Knows Soaps.

Liam Wants To Party

Steffy Forrester (Jacqueline MacInnes Wood) said that the girls and Douglas (Henry Joseph Samiri) had fallen asleep in the room. Liam was in the mood to party, much to the group’s surprise. He turned up the music and started to dance with Steffy. Next up was Hope Logan (Annika Noelle), but she didn’t want to dance. Liam became agitated with Hope and yelled at her, “What’s wrong with you?” She defended herself and told him that she was still getting over her baby. Thomas decided that they should leave and Hope agreed.

Wyatt & Flo Make Love

At the beach house, Wyatt Spencer (Darin Brooks) and Flo Fulton (Katrina Bowden) discussed family matters, per Soap Central. Wyatt was disappointed that Shauna Fulton (Denise Richards) had decided to return to Vegas, and he was sure that Quinn Fuller Forrester (Rena Sofer) would feel the same way.

Wyatt was scared that Flo may also decide to take off to Vegas, but she reassured him that she was in Los Angeles to stay. They were both glad that they were finally living together as they had fantasized about many years ago. Wyatt and Flo made love on the sofa and affirmed their love for each other.

Liam & Steffy Kiss

Steffy went to check on Liam in the guest bedroom. He had been acting very strangely, and she wanted to make sure that he was okay. Liam said that he felt great. Steffy urged him to lie down but Liam said, “Only if you lie down with me.”

Liam pulled Steffy onto the bed where they discuss the day. He compared Steffy to Hope and said that he could always unload with her because she got it. Liam told Steffy that she was beautiful and that he could always be himself with her. He opined that Steffy accepted all of him.

When Steffy tried to get up, Liam pulled her down again. He thanked her for the girls and said that she was amazing. Liam kissed Steffy.

