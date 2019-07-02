‘Teen Mom’ Star Mackenzie McKee Is Tanned And Toned In New Pic After Bikini Competition

Mackenzie McKee isn’t shy about her love of fitness. The mom of three recently competed in a bikini competition, and in a picture shared to her Instagram account today, Mackenzie is looking toned and tanned.

In the photo, Mackenzie is wearing a pink sports bra and holding a bottle of tanning lotion. She wears her long blonde hair in two side buns.

The new picture comes shortly after Mackenzie competed in a bikini competition. She shared plenty of pics to her Instagram showing off her hard work. Wearing a red bikini adorned with rhinestones, it is obvious that the mom of three has been hard at work in the gym. After the competition, Mackenzie shared on Twitter that she indulged in some of her junk food cravings, but was ready to get back to eating healthy.

“I’m ready to just be back in the gym honestly. I was so excited to step off stage and eat junk but now I feel like junk so no more.”

Mackenzie was introduced to audiences of 16 and Pregnant during Season 4, where she revealed that she was pregnant with her son, Gannon, and also that she has Type I diabetes. As a result, Mackenzie has to watch what she eats closely. While she may crave junk food once in a while, she knows that healthy alternatives are the best option for her, and she followed up with another Tweet saying just that.

“Food is fuel, so eat lots of it but the good stuff,” she wrote, including plenty of healthy food emoji.

After appearing on 16 and Pregnant, Mackenzie was picked for the spin-off show, Teen Mom 3. The short-lived show followed Mackenzie, along with Katie Yeager, Alex Sekella and current Teen Mom 2 star Briana DeJesus. The show lasted for only one season, though. After its cancellation, both Briana and Mackenzie maintained a strong social media presence. When it was revealed that a new cast member would be added to Teen Mom 2, many fans speculated that Mackenzie would get the spot. But, in the end, it was Briana who was picked to share her story.

However, it appears that the mom of three from Miami, Oklahoma is about to get her chance to share her story with fans some more. As previously reported by The Inquisitr, Mackenzie will reportedly be joining the cast of Teen Mom OG later this season, following Bristol Palin’s exit. Reportedly, the addition is on a trial basis and, if she is well received, she may be added as a permanent cast member for a later season.

New episodes of Teen Mom OG air Monday nights on MTV.