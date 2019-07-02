Tamron Hall Shows Off Hot Body In Sizzling Swimsuit For Instagram Vacation Pic

Tamron Hall showed that motherhood can indeed be sexy as she showed off her hot body in a sizzling bathing suit for a photo the former Today Show anchor shared to her Instagram page. Hall is gearing up for some major changes ahead as she debuts her new eponymous syndicated talk show this September.

The stunning photo, where Hall was seen kissing her 2-month-old son Moses, was taken while the newswoman was on vacation in Anguilla. She is married to Steve Greener.

The print bathing suit seen in the photo shows off the amazing shape of the 48-year-old new mom, who appears to be loving life as she enjoys some well-deserved bonding time with her son before readying herself for what is likely to be busier weeks ahead as the debut of her show draws closer.

She also appeared to be beating any mommy-shamers to the punch within the context of her post, stopping those in their tracks who might have had something to say about one key missing element in the photo.

Hall noted in the photo’s caption that her son’s face and head was exposed to the sun for the moment it took to take the photo and that he had protection covering his head the entire time, understanding that plenty of fans might have taken issue with the fact that the infant’s head was uncovered in the hot sun.

Hall, who started with The Today Show in 2014 and began her career with NBC in 2007, chose not to renew her contract in February 2017. It was during the same time that Megyn Kelly was being brought to NBC to helm her own short-lived television show that would run during the 9 a.m. hour, leaving Hall and co-host Al Roker without their own hour of Today, which was called Today’s Take and covered headlines and pop culture news.

Good Housekeeping reported that Hall chose to leave amidst the turmoil that was going on at the network. She released a statement where she chose to stay positive, not knowing the blessings that would lie ahead of her at the time.

“My story is not one I could’ve ever expected. Two and a half years ago when I walked out of that NBC building, I was in a fog, not knowing that so many of us lose things we think are important, and we have no idea that something better is right there,” she said to People about that tumultuous time.

“I’m from the South, and there’s a saying: ‘It’s not a setback; it’s a setup for something else.’ That loss set me up for, yes, a dream job but also my baby, my husband, my family. I just couldn’t see it coming,” she continued.

Hall’s new syndicated talk show titled Tamron Hall will debut on ABC on September 9.