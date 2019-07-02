‘RHONY’ Star Ramona Singer, 62, Shocks Fans With Sizzling Bikini Photo

Ramona's bringing the heat with a new bikini snap.

Ramona Singer is shocking fans with a stunning new bikini photo posted to her Instagram account. The Real Housewives of New York City star looked years younger than her age as she showed off her toned body in a tiny two-piece, while she posed in the garden during a sunny day in Southampton, New York.

As reported by Bravo this week, Ramona was proudly flaunting her bikini body for her 673,000 followers on Instagram as she slipped into the plunging brown two-piece, which perfectly showed off her toned abs and flat stomach as she shared an embrace with a girlfriend.

Smiling from ear-to-ear as she put her arms around her friend – who was flaunting her own toned body by sporting a strapless animal-print bikini – Singer posed with her leg bent and her foot slightly in the air, while accessorizing her swimwear look with a large brimmed sunhat and sunglasses.

Fans couldn’t get over how good the stunning RHONY star looked in her dark bikini, as the comments section flooded with shocked messages from fans praising Ramona for so confidently flashing some skin in her early 60s.

“Looking smokin hot,” one fan told Singer – who will turn 63 in November – in the comments section, adding three fire emoji to the message.

Another told the Bravo reality star, “Omg Ramona! Gotta give it to you, im in my 60’s and wanna say I could never wear a bikini again but you ROCK it!!!!”

“Omg do you ever age Ramona! Keep doing what you doing,” a third wrote, as a fourth Instagram user added, “Unbelievable. Such an inspiration to so many woman that they can keep being healthy throughout the years by still being in shape.”

As for how the star – who The Inquisitr reported was also showing off her impressive bikini body while enjoying a trip on the water back in January – got her body into such amazing shape, she’s made no secret of the fact that she works hard to keep her banging body in her 60s.

Speaking to Allure in 2015, Singer admitted that she works out with a trainer twice a week.

“I try to work out twice a week, and my trainer focuses everything on the core,” Ramona told the outlet, adding that she’s now exercising with a 30-pound kettlebell, which she swings between her legs during her workout sessions.

Besides just working out with weights, Ramona also revealed that she tends to run and do yoga to stay toned and healthy.

“I try to run, too, because if I want to stay really lean, I need to do things in between the workouts,” Singer shared. “So if I have time I’ll run a mile, I’ll play tennis, I’ll do yoga.”