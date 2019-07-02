‘Bachelorette’ Producers Poke Fun At Hannah Brown’s Announcement That She Had Sex ‘In A Windmill’

'The Bachelorette' star is being compared to one of Spanish literature's most iconic figures.

Hannah Brown just delivered a bombshell that has Bachelorette fans rewinding their DVRs for footage of windmills. In a preview for next week’s episode of the ABC dating show, Hannah appears to respond to suitor Luke Parker’s sex-shaming by informing him that she had sex “in a windmill” with another guy – twice.

Bachelorette fans are freaking out over Hannah’s racy revelation as they try to figure out which guy she had windmill sex with, as previously shared by The Inquisitr. But producers of the long-running reality show are also having some fun with the scenario as they compare Hannah to one of Spanish literature’s most iconic characters.

After Hannah Brown announced that she “f***ed in a windmill…and guess what? We did it a second time,” Bachelorette creator Mike Fleiss tweeted, “Don Quixote has nothing on @AlabamaHannah.”

In addition, ABC reality TV chief Robert Mills poked fun at what has now become the most iconic line in Bachelorette history with his cheeky tweet.

“We had to edit Hannah a bit here. Her full quote was “In the words of Cervantes, ‘I f***ed in a windmill.'” #TheBachelorette.”

The Bachelorette bosses are, of course, referring to Don Quixote, the masterpiece of Spanish literature by Miguel de Cervantes that was first published in 1605. One of the most famous stories in the book is Don Quixote de la Mancha’s fight with the windmills, which he imagines are giants. Indeed, Hannah Brown has been fighting her own battles this season on The Bachelorette, but it sounds like her time in a windmill with someone who is not Luke P. will be her most epic adventure yet.

"I f**ked in a windmill, and guess what? We did it a second time!" #TheBachelorettehttps://t.co/rgPyeUwxDW — Entertainment Tonight (@etnow) July 2, 2019

Of course, leave it to Bachelor Nation to be confused by Hannah Brown’s declaration. Some fans had a hard time understanding what Hannah said in the quick clip due to her heavy Southern accent and fast talking.

“Did Hannah say she f***ed IN a windmill or that she f***ed a windmill? No judgment either way. Just looking for a little clarity here,” one fan tweeted.

“The windmill Hannah bopped twice is more real than Garrett. That, ‘I love you’ was pathetic,” another confused fan wrote.

Had to rewind to see if I heard you correctly @AlabamaHannah turns out I didn’t need to ???? Who’s fantasy suite date is in the windmill?!?? #Bachelorette pic.twitter.com/kBL5QrT8wy — April (@apriljustine22) July 2, 2019

Loading...

Bachelorette host Chris Harrison has not yet weighed in on Hannah Brown’s windmill reference, but he previously told Entertainment Tonight that sex and religion would be Brown’s hot button topics this season on the rose-filled reality show.

“She stands up for herself, and handles her business, and lays down the law of no matter what you believe, my body, my choice, my life. If you don’t like it, there’s the door. Don’t let it hit you in the a** on the way out,” Harrison said of The Bachelorette beauty.

Chris Harrison may have been alluding to Hannah’s windmill confrontation with a judgemental Luke P., explaining that while this season’s Bachelorette star is “very vulnerable and emotional,” it would be best not to cross her or question her decisions.

The Bachelorette airs Mondays at 8 p.m. on ABC.