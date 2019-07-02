Farrah Abraham Rocks Daisy Dukes In New Instagram Photo

Farrah Abraham is no stranger to posting racy photos on social media, and this week was no different.

On Monday night, Farrah Abraham took to her Instagram account to share some sexy new photos. In one picture, the former Teen Mom OG star is seen wearing a very skimpy ensemble as she rides on top of a horse.

In the photo, Farrah dons a tiny camo print crop top that shows off her ample cleavage, flat belly, and toned abs. She pairs the top with some super short daisy dukes. The tiny denim shorts put Farrah’s lean legs and curvy backside on full display.

The reality star adds a leather coat with fringe on the sleeves as she rides on the gorgeous white horse. Farrah holds the horse’s reins in one hand while she runs her other hand through her long, brown hair.

Farrah’s mane is pulled back at the top and styled in curls that fall down her back and over her shoulder. Abraham adds multiple chains around her neck to accessorize the look and also sports a full face of makeup for the photo.

Farrah’s glam look includes darkened eyebrows, a shimmering glow, thick lashes, and a dark color on her lips.

As previously reported by The Inquisitr, it was recently rumored that Farrah Abraham and her daughter, Sophia, may be headed back to Teen Mom OG after Bristol Palin announced she was leaving the franchise.

However, Farrah debunked those rumors on social media, telling her fans that she would likely never rejoin the MTV franchise after what she had to deal with in the past.

“I guess someone has left Teen Mom OG, the show that I started, 16 and Pregnant way back when. I know you guys all want me to have my own show, but I’m really creating and waiting for the right time for that. And maybe it’s not yet,” Farrah told her social media followers, adding that she wouldn’t feel comfortable bringing her daughter back into that world.

“I am definitely not ever, probably, coming back to Teen Mom. I have so moved on, and I think it was such a great way to move on. Between all the lies and conspiracies and every other thing that happened when I left Teen Mom — I definitely wasn’t fired, I’ve never been fired,” Abraham added of the rumors.

