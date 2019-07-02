Kendall Jenner Goes Topless In Racy Instagram Snap

Kendall Jenner is showing off some serious skin on social media in order to promote her clothing line with her sister, Kylie Jenner.

According to The Daily Mail, Kendall Jenner took to her Instagram account on Monday to post a new snap of herself completely topless in the ad campaign.

In the sexy snapshot, the Keeping Up with the Kardashians star is seen sitting on a white blanket on the grass. The Victoria’s Secret model sits on her knees while wearing a pair of white jeans and nothing else.

Jenner wears no shirt or bra in the photograph and covers her bare chest with her hands, flaunting her ample cleavage, flat tummy, and impressive abs in the process.

Kendall has her long, dark hair parted down the middle for the racy picture. Her mane is styled in sleek, straight strands that fall down her back. She also dons a full face of makeup in the black and white photo, which includes darkened eyebrows, thick lashes, a smokey eye shadow look, and a glossy lip.

Jenner accessorizes with a simple gold chain around her neck as trees and other foliage can be seen in the background of the photograph while she stares off to the side with a sultry look on her face.

As previously reported by The Inquisitr, Kendall Jenner is currently single and fine with that. Despite a year-long relationship with NBA star Ben Simmons and a rumored fling with Anwar Hadid, sources claim that Kendall doesn’t want to be tied down.

“Kendall is so busy and has so much going on and doesn’t want to wait around for anyone. She knows there’s always a hot new fling waiting around the corner for her,” a source said after the split.

In addition, Jenner is said to be much different from her famous sisters, all of whom have children. The model allegedly doesn’t feel any pressure to settle down and likes her life the way it is, at least for now.

“She’s still young and has her whole life ahead of her and has plenty of time to settle down and get married. Although her sisters all have kids, she doesn’t feel the pressure to follow in their footsteps. Out of all the Kardashian women, I’d say Kendall’s the most independent,” an insider told Life & Style.

Fans can see more of Kendall Jenner’s racy modeling photos by following her on her social media accounts.