Lindsay Lohan Posts Naked Selfie On Instagram In Honor Of Her 33rd Birthday

Lindsay Lohan is celebrating her 33rd birthday in her birthday suit.

According to Entertainment Tonight, Lindsay Lohan took to her Instagram account on Monday night to share a racy new photo of herself going completely naked in front of a mirror.

In the sexy snapshot, Lohan can be seen sitting on the floor of her bedroom as she holds her phone up to get the photo of her naked image in the reflection of a mirror.

Lindsay has her long, red hair parted to the side and styled in soft curls that fall down her back and over her shoulder. She also dons a full face of makeup in the photo, which includes a darkened eyebrow, thick lashes, and a bronzed glow.

Lohan sits naked on the floor as she uses her legs and arms to cover up her delicate parts. She wears nothing but a ring on her finger, some bracelets on her wrist, and a dainty pair of earrings.

Lindsay’s controversial photo comes on the eve of her 33rd birthday. Earlier in the night, the actress posted some videos on her Instagram story of herself celebrating her special day with friends and family members while out to dinner.

As previously reported by The Inquisitr, this year could prove to be big for Lindsay Lohan as she’s been hard at work on some new music.

The actress recently signed a deal with Tommy Mottola’s Casablanca Records in order to make her third studio album.

Lohan’s first two albums were also with Casablanca Records and did well on the charts. Speak reached as high as No. 4 on the Billboard charts with songs like “Over” and “Rumors,” while A Little More Personal spawned hits like “Confessions of a Broken Heart” and Lindsay’s cover of “Edge of Seventeen.”

However, Lohan is better known for her work in movies and has an impressive resume which includes films such as Mean Girls, Confessions of a Teenage Drama Queen, Freaky Friday, Herbie Fully Loaded, Georgia Rule, Just My Luck, and more.

It was her role in The Parent Trap that put Lindsay on the map, and recently her co-star, Dennis Quaid, gushed to People Magazine about her performance.

“She had me believing they were two different kids. She was a savant. She could just channel anything like that. Some people are like that and the rest of us have to work at it,” Quaid told the magazine.

Fans can keep up with Lindsay Lohan’s life by following the actress on Instagram.