Farrah Abraham Says Her ‘Life Is A Movie’ While Posing With Horse In Sexy Instagram Snaps

Farrah Abraham sparked debate on social media this week when she posted some snapshots of herself snuggling up to a gorgeous white horse.

On Monday night, Farrah Abraham took to Instagram to share a set of photos of herself with a horse as she showed off a super glam look.

In the first photo, the former Teen Mom OG star is seen riding the horse as she leans forward to give the animal a hug. Farrah dons a black crop top and a brown skirt in the snapshot.

Abraham has her long, brown hair parted to the side and styled in loose waves that fall down her back and over her shoulder. She showed off her toned arms and donned a full face of makeup for the photos.

Farrah sports darkened eyebrows, thick lashes, pink eye shadow, and a bronzed glow in the photos. She also adds pink blush, shimmering highlighter, and a light pink lip to her glam look.

In the second photograph, Abraham stands next to the horse as she wraps her arm around him. Her flat tummy is on full display, as well as her ample cleavage. Farrah also rocks multiple gold chains and pendants around her neck to complete the look.

In the caption of the photos, Abraham quotes the popular song, “Old Town Road,” even claiming that her life is “like a movie.”

While many of Farrah Abraham’s fans told her she looked gorgeous in the photos, others were not so kind. “Poor horse,” one social media user commented.

“Why are you like this?” another follower asked the reality star.

One hater even claimed that Farrah and the horse looked so much alike they could be related. “Y’all look so much alike. Cousins maybe?” the third user stated.

Abraham tagged her photos as being taken in Dubai, where she’s been spending a lot of her time.

As previously reported by The Inquisitr, many of Farrah’s followers have been questioning why she’s been in Dubai and wondering if she’s working as a paid escort while spending time there with a mystery man.

Monsters and Critics reported this week that one fan recently asked Farrah’s mother, Debra Danielson, if she believes she failed as a mother because Farrah was “selling her body in foreign lands.”

Debra replied that she didn’t feel like a failure, revealing that everyone has “free will” to do whatever they want in life, which was enough for many fans to believe Deb had confirmed the escort rumors.

Fans can see more of Farrah Abraham’s lavish lifestyle by following her on Instagram.