Kate Beckinsale Flaunts Abs In Black Bra After Posting Naked Photo On Instagram

Kate Beckinsale hit the town this week to show off her impressive figure. The actress wore a skimpy outfit as she headed to the gym and was sure to have turned heads in the process.

According to The Daily Mail, Kate Beckinsale was photographed by the paparazzi in Los Angeles on Monday. The actress was seen hitting up the gym as she showed some skin in a sexy black sports bra on top of a white sports bra that flaunted her flat belly and insanely toned abs.

The Underworld star also sported a pair of black and white speckled leggings, which she covered up with some gray sweatpants. Kate added a navy blue sweatshirt over top, and carried a black leather backpack over her shoulder.

Beckinsale had her long, brown hair pulled back into a messy bun behind her head and donned a pair of dark, oversized sunglasses and white sneakers for the outing.

Kate also seemed to sport a full face of makeup for her time at the gym as she was seen wearing a darkened eyebrow, bronzed glow, and pink blush on her cheeks. She also added a nude lip and some black polish on her nails.

As previously reported by The Inquisitr, Kate Beckinsale turned heads on Instagram this week as she posted a sexy nude photo of herself in the car.

The actress joked in the caption of the snapshot that she had a “realistic dream” that she drove to work and had forgotten to get dressed.

Loading...

Kate’s stunning figure is due to her hard work in the gym, but also her diet. Back in 2017, the actress told Shape Magazine that she had to make a lot of adjustments in order to get her health regimen to work for her.

“Working out is basically nature’s antidepressant. I start out absolutely dreading it, do an incredibly punishing workout, b**** about it the whole time, and end up feeling 100 percent better when I leave,” the Click star stated.

“I was a vegetarian for a really long time because I am incredibly squeamish about meat. But when I was filming Pearl Harbor, I didn’t have enough energy, and the trainer I was working with at the time said ‘You’ve got to start eating chicken and fish.’ So I did, and that helped me,” Beckinsale admitted during the interview.

Fans can see more of Kate Beckinsale’s sexy looks by following the actress on Instagram.