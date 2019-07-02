Sofia Richie Flaunts Figure In Tiny Black Dress

Sofia Richie put her flawless figure on full display this week as she gathered in Malibu to promote her new collection with Frankies Bikinis.

According to The Daily Mail, Sofia Richie hit up one of her favorite hot spots, Nobu restaurant, on Monday after appearing in her a campaign for her partnership with the swimwear company.

Sofia donned a tiny little black dress for the outing. Richie’s skirt was ultra short, falling at the top of her thighs and showing off her long, lean legs. The model’s hourglass figure was also showcased in the skin-tight halter dress, which she paired with knee-high snakeskin boots.

Sofia, who is the daughter of famous singer Lionel Richie, had her long, blonde hair parted down the middle and styled in straight strands that curled at the ends and fell down her back and around her shoulders.

Richie also donned a full face of makeup for the event, which included a bronzed glow, darkened eyebrows, and long lashes. She also added pink blush on her cheeks, a shimmering highlighter, and a nude lip to her glam look.

Sofia had light-colored polish on her fingernails but donned now accessories or jewelry for her special day.

As many fans already know, Sofia Richie is currently dating Kourtney Kardashian’s baby daddy, Scott Disick. The couple has been together for about two years and has been dodging engagement rumors for months.

However, as previously reported by The Inquisitr, Sofia is allegedly no longer hung up on getting a ring on her finger.

“Scott’s timeline on marriage won’t matter to Sofia because she’s not looking to get married anytime soon,” an insider told Hollywood Life.

“Sofia is very happy with the way things are, so it’s a non-issue. Right now Sofia’s feeling especially good about where her and Scott are at because the Kardashians have been embracing her more and more, she’s part of the inner circle now,” the insider continued.

“They’re Scott’s family so it’s very significant, it speaks volumes about Sofia’s future with Scott. She’s so secure in her relationship with Scott and the Kardashians do play a part in that, so having their blessing makes things easier for sure,” the source added.

Sources recently told E! News that the Kardashian family have fully accepted Sofia and are glad that Scott is so happy and co-parenting well with Kourtney with the help of his girlfriend.

Fans can see more of Sofia Richie’s modeling photos by following her on Instagram.