D’Angelo Russell, Kardashians Partied Together, With Larsa Pippen, On Eve Of Trade

The women of the Kardashian family are known for their closeness to NBA players. But while none of the Kardashians have ever been romantically linked to D’Angelo Russell, some of them partied with the young NBA guard on the eve of his trade to the Golden State Warriors.

Per Page Six, Russell hung out with “all of the Kardashian sisters” at the 45th birthday party of Larsa Pippen in Los Angeles on Saturday night.

While rumors swirled about where the former Brooklyn Nets guard might be headed, he spent time with the celebrities at two different L.A. spots- Craig’s in West Hollywood and later The Nice Guy. Larsa Pippen is herself married to basketball Hall of Famer Scottie Pippen, although they are divorcing.

The next day, word broke that Russell will be joining the Golden State Warriors, in a sign-and-trade deal with Brooklyn. NBA superstar Kevin Durant headed the opposite direction, leaving the Warriors to sign with the Nets. The deal will become official on July 6.

Other NBA players were present at the party for Larsa Pippen, including Karl-Anthony Towns, Devin Booker, Rudy Gobert and Kyle Kuzma. Russell and Kuzma, ironically, were once traded for each other, with Kuzma going to the Lakers and Russell to Brooklyn back in 2017.

Sources told Page Six that while Russell has been spotted partying a lot lately, the Pippen gathering wasn’t exactly a hopping affair.

“No one was having fun. Everyone was just sitting around,” the site reported.

D’Angelo Russell partied with the Kardashians before trade to the Warriors https://t.co/oHaCdXhxyF pic.twitter.com/hmUPI2QlFd — Page Six (@PageSix) July 2, 2019

D’Angelo Russell was chosen by the Los Angeles Lakers with the second overall pick in the NBA Draft in 2015. He lost the trust of the Lakers the following year due to an incident in which he filmed teammate Nick Young admitted that he had cheated on his rapper girlfriend Iggy Azalea, and the videotape leaked. Russell was traded to the Nets in 2017 and soon emerged as a much-improved player, helping lead the team to their first playoff appearance in years this past season.

The Lakers were reportedly interested in a reunion with Russell, as were the Minnesota Timberwolves, whose star center, Karl-Anthony Towns, was with Russell at the Pippen party Saturday. But the Warriors were able to land Russell, who is expected to join Steph Curry in the team’s backcourt while Klay Thompson is injured next season.

The Russell trade necessitated the Warriors trading veteran Andre Iguodala to Memphis, leading to lots of jokes about Russell once again causing personal inconvenience to someone named Iggy.