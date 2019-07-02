Jenna Dewan Shows Off Rock-Hard Bikini Body On Instagram

Jenna Dewan is flaunting her insane abs all over social media. The actress wowed her followers this week with some bikini shots, and her fans went wild.

According to The Daily Mail, Dewan took to her Instagram account on Monday to share two new bikini snaps of herself, one of which included Everly, the daughter she shares with ex-husband Channing Tatum.

In the first photo, Jenna rocks an emerald green bikini. The strapless top flaunts the Step Up star’s ample cleavage and toned arms. The skimpy bottoms show off her lean legs, flat tummy, and rock-hard abs.

Dewan’s bikini boasts gold accents, including a chain that hangs from the middle and wraps around her ribs. Jenna also accessorized her beach look by adding multiple chains and pendants around her neck.

In the sexy snapshot, Jenna is soaking wet as she emerges from the ocean. She has her shoulder-length, brown hair parted down the middle and styled in wet, straight strands that cling to her head. She wears a no makeup look, which includes a fresh face and nude lips, and sports a light glowing tan on her skin.

In the second photo, Jenna poses with her daughter, Everly, who dons a pink tie-dyed tank top as she plays in the waves with her mother.

The pair seemed to be on vacation with Jenna’s family as she also shared shots of her younger brothers on the beach. However, the actress didn’t reveal if her boyfriend, Steve Kazee, was also in attendance.

As previously reported by The Inquisitr, Jenna Dewan and her former husband, Channing Tatum, announced their split last year, much to fans’ despair. The couple revealed that they parted as friends and with their daughter’s best interest at heart.

Later, Jenna moved on to Broadway star Kazee and Channing began dating singer Jessie J. Both couples are reportedly getting serious, with Dewan and Kazee talking marriage and kids.

“Things are going so well that they’re already living together. He’s great with Everly and that’s encouraging to Jenna, who’d like a couple more kids when the time’s right,” an insider told Life & Style.

“She’s looking forward to the future and getting married again. Steve’s got all the qualities she needs in a partner and he’s super sensitive and sweet,” the source added.

Fans can see more of Jenna Dewan’s life and relationship with Steve Kazee by following the World Of Dance host on Instagram.