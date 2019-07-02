Beth Chapman’s Ashes Reportedly Spread In Special Place By Family During Funeral

Beth Chapman’s ashes have been spread in a very special place. Beth’s husband, Duane “Dog The Bounty Hunter” Chapman, and the rest of the family reportedly made plans to dispense the ashes during her funeral in Hawaii this week.

According to TMZ, Beth Chapman’s family members held a special memorial service for her at Fort DeRussey Beach Park on Saturday. During the event, a group of family members boarded a vessel and paddled out with many other mourners into the ocean.

Once everyone was distracted, Dog and his family’s were said to have boarded a boat as they secretly decided to spread Beth’s ashes in the crystal blue waters of Hawaii, a place she loved so very much.

However, not all of Beth’s ashes were spread into the water. The family decided to keep some, possibly to spread in Colorado, Beth’s other home state. Dog and his family have announced that they are planning a second memorial for their late matriarch in Colorado soon.

As previously reported by The Inquisitr, Beth died last week at Queen’s hospital in Honolulu, Hawaii. The reality star had been battling cancer since 2017, but the death was quick and her family later said that they were not prepared to lose her so soon after she was rushed to the hospital and placed in a medically induced coma following a choking incident.

Just hours after Beth Chapman’s death, her family held a press conference where Duane opened up about his wife’s passing.

“She knew that someday this day would come. It came very unexpected. Really fast,” Dog told Hawaii News Now, breaking down into tears over his wife’s death.

The Dog the Bounty Hunter star also revealed that something has to be done about the awful disease, revealing he’s hoping for a cure.

“We got to find a cure. Some get lucky, but most pass away,” Duane told the media of the fight against cancer, comparing it to the polio outbreak of years past.

Chapman also went on to say that he believes he’ll see his beloved wife again someday when it is his time to pass over to the other side.

“I hope that there’s a God, and if there is I’m going to see my honey again, and that’s all we can do, is hope,” Chapman said as he fought back emotion.

Fans can find updates on the Colorado memorial by following Beth Chapman’s husband, Duane “Dog The Bounty Hunter” Chapman, and children on social media.