Khloe Kardashian Under Fire For Calling Jordyn Woods ‘Fat’ During ‘KUWTK’

Khloe Kardashian is taking some heat this week after she was heard calling Jordyn Woods “fat” during the season finale of Keeping Up with the Kardashians.

According to Hollywood Life, the comment occurred after Khloe Kardashian took a girls trip to Palm Springs with her sisters and best friend Malika Haqq following her split from baby daddy Tristan Thompson.

The pair called it quits after Tristan allegedly cheated on Khloe with her sister Kylie Jenner’s best friend, Jordyn Woods, during a house party back in February.

While on the trip, Khloe got on a phone call with Tristan’s close friend, Savas, who told the reality star the Thompson allegedly didn’t remember the night and that he didn’t kiss Woods.

Kardashian then flew off the handle and went into an explicit rant where she called out both Thompson and Woods for lying.

“Liar! Liar! Tristan f**k you if you can hear me! They both admitted it to me. Both of them. Fat f**king a**holes. But don’t f***ing say that you didn’t do something that you f***ing did when you both f***ing told me that you kissed b***hes,” Khloe yelled into the phone.

Fans then began to criticize Khloe for using the word “fat” while referring to Jordyn Woods, claiming that she has built her brand on body positive, self-love and that she should know better than to use words such as fat.

“Khloe Kardashian had the nerve to call Jordyn Woods fat ON CAMERA when she had a weight loss show…her brand is self love and she herself faced bullying for her weight… the clown hopped out,” one social media user said of the situation.

However, other fans came to Khloe’s defense, revealing that the reality star was obviously using the term to describe both Tristan and Jordyn as big liars, not fat as in overweight.

“[She] didn’t call [Jordyn] fat. Like haven’t y’all ever said ‘you’re a big fat liar’????” one of Kardashian’s fans tweeted.

During the episode, Khloe also touched on having the cheating scandal turned around on her for the things she said about it on social media.

Kardashian revealed that she was so heartbroken by her Thompson and Woods’ betrayal that she couldn’t believe she also had to worry about something like social media during the difficult time as well.

Fans can see more of Khloe Kardashian by following the reality star on Instagram, or watching Keeping Up with the Kardashians on the E! network.