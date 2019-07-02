Jax Taylor Forgot To Wear An Article Of Clothing To His Wedding And Instagram Isn’t Happy About It

What did he forget?

Jax Taylor and Brittany Cartwright have been sharing tons of photos from their June 29 wedding at The Kentucky Castle in Versailles, Kentucky and after sharing her latest series of images, Cartwright is receiving backlash from fans who don’t approve of Taylor’s wedding look.

On July 1, Cartwright shared three photos of her favorite kisses from her and Taylor’s wedding Instagram and in one of her photos, it appeared clear that the Vanderpump Rules star wasn’t wearing any socks. Right away, fans began flooding the new wife with comments about Taylor’s odd look.

“Why doesn’t he have socks on??” one person asked.

“[It] makes the look not as formal,” another said.

According to a third fan, Taylor’s ankles shouldn’t have been showing, and according to a fourth, his pants appeared to be a bit too short as well.

In the photos shared by Cartwright, Taylor’s pants fell just above his ankles, which allowed photographers to snap images in which his ankles were completely exposed. Meanwhile, Cartwright stunned in a princess-style gown with cap-sleeves, a veil, and a long train.

As Vanderpump Rules fans may have noticed, Cartwright’s wedding dress included three different looks as she first removed the gown’s sleeves and later removed the bottom half of its skirt.

Taylor and Cartwright’s wedding was attended by tons of Bravo TV stars, including Southern Charm‘s Shep Rose and Summer House‘s Lauren Wirkus, and their Vanderpump Rules co-stars, Lala Kent, Stassi Schroeder, Tom Sandoval, Tom Schwartz, Peter Madrigal, Lisa Vanderpump, Ken Todd, Katie Maloney, Ariana Madix, Scheana Marie, and more.

As Taylor and Cartwright said “I do,” cameras were rolling for the upcoming eighth season of Vanderpump Rules, which is expected to include the couple’s wedding, as well as the many pre-wedding festivities they recently attended, including Cartwright’s bridal parties and their bachelor and bachelorette events.

As for what’s next for the couple, who recently purchased their first home together in Los Angeles, Taylor and Cartwright hope to quickly start a family. As fans saw during the seventh season of Vanderpump Rules, Taylor has made it clear that he does not want to be an old dad and told his co-stars he hopes to welcome two children with Cartwright once they wed. Meanwhile, Cartwright is hoping to convince Taylor to have three children with her as he nears his 40th birthday later this month.

Vanderpump Rules Season 8 will air later this year on Bravo TV.