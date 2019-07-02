‘Teen Mom OG’ Star Maci Bookout Vents Her Frustrations In New Clip

The cast of Teen Mom OG have been sharing their lives on the show for a decade and a lot has happened over the past ten years. In a clip of Monday night’s all-new episode shared by the official Teen Mom Twitter account, Maci Bookout talks to her mother and opens up about her frustrations regarding her ex Ryan Edwards and their son, Bentley, visiting with him after Ryan’s release from jail.

Maci admits that she feels that Ryan and his family will act like everything is normal instead of talking to Bentley about his feelings. Ryan was recently released from jail after spending three months behind bars. After returning home from rehab last year, he spent the holidays with his family before his January arrest.

“Nobody seems to care if I feel any sort of way about it,” Maci says.

The mom of three has been open about her frustrations and although she is typically quiet on social media, she recently took to Twitter to voice that she didn’t feel her story was being accurately portrayed. As previously reported by The Inquisitr, Maci took to Twitter to vent her frustrations about that.

“It’d be amazing if the chaotic, cute, real life, family/marriage stuff we film made it on the show. Do I feel like my story is accurately portrayed on the show? Absolutely NOT. Do I wish they’d stop making something/someone my entire story on the show? Absolutely YES! #TEENMOMOG.”

Maci Bookout was introduced to audiences on Season 1 of 16 and Pregnant. On the show, she found out she was pregnant with her oldest son, Bentley. She and Ryan Edwards tried to make their relationship work, but in the end, they went their separate ways. Ryan moved on with and married Mackenzie Standifer. Together, they have one son. Maci moved on with a man named Taylor McKinney. The two married and have had two children together.

Maci has been sharing her life on Teen Mom for a decade. Over the years, she has shared her ups and downs, but it sounds like she would like viewers to see more that goes on in her life rather than just her drama with Ryan.

The most recent season of Teen Mom OG recently started airing on MTV. Fans can tune in on Monday nights to catch up with Maci Bookout and her family as well as other cast members including Amber Portwood, Catelynn Lowell, and Cheyenne Floyd.