‘Vanderpump Rules’ Star Stassi Schroeder Dishes On Plans To Get Married To Boyfriend Beau Clark On Halloween

Stassi Schroeder may want to get pregnant before tying the knot with boyfriend Beau Clark, but that doesn’t mean the Vanderpump Rules star hasn’t considered what her big day would look like. In fact, according to a new report, Schroeder spoke of plans for a potential Halloween wedding during a recent taping of her podcast series, Straight Up with Stassi.

During the episode, which was filmed from Kentucky just one day after her ex-boyfriend, Jax Taylor, tied the knot with Brittany Cartwright, Schroeder and Clark were heard discussing their ideas for a different-looking wedding.

“I think we’re gonna be different when it happens,” Clark explained to his girlfriend on her show, via Us Weekly.

Although Schroeder and Clark share a love for all things spooky, Clark confirmed he is not on board when it comes to Schroeder potentially walking down the aisle to a haunted version of “Here Comes the Bride.” Still, Schroeder is far from convinced that she and Clark should have a traditional wedding.

“I want to have, like, dead people serving cocktails. Like, dead-looking butlers, like, you know, ‘Hello sir, would you like an Aperol spritz?’ What if I just had people in character walking around?” Schroeder wondered.

“Then we might as well get married on Halloween,” Clark replied.

According to Schroeder, a Halloween wedding would be the perfect fit for the two of them.

As Vanderpump Rules fans may recall, Schroeder and Clark actually went public with their relationship during a murder-themed Valentine’s Day celebration at her apartment in February of last year.

Although Schroeder and Clark aren’t yet engaged, Clark said during Schroeder’s podcast that he was “thinking about” the ring he will eventually present her with as she confirmed hopes for a destination wedding. As she explained, she initially wanted to get married in West Hollywood, where she and Clark first met and currently reside, but after attending Taylor and Cartwright’s wedding in Kentucky, she’s had a change of heart.

As for her immediate plans, Schroeder previously told Us Weekly magazine that she feels like she’s ready to have a baby.

“I know I want to be a mom, so I would rather get knocked up before I waited to have a wedding,” she explained.

Schroeder, Clark, and their co-stars will return to Bravo TV later this year for Vanderpump Rules Season 8 later this year. A premiere date for the new episodes has not yet been set.