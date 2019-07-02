Australian Bombshell Gabby Epstein Stuns In Minuscule Yellow Bikini In New Photos

Gabby Epstein is rocking yet another minuscule bikini, and the look is driving her fans absolutely wild.

On Monday, July 1, the Australian bombshell shared a photo from her first day in Anguilla, where she traveled for work with the online brand SHEIN. The post included not just one, but two sizzling shots of the stunner rocking the skimpiest two-piece that left very little to the imagination and did nothing but favors for her famous curves.

In the first shot of the set, Gabby was captured sitting outside on a plush patio chair, propping up on one of its arms and resting her head in her hand. The position gave her 2.2 million followers a side-view of her scandalous yellow bikini, a look that was sure to send pulses racing. Her barely-there top flaunted an insane amount of sideboob, while a thin string wrapped behind her back to keep the number from falling down. The bottoms of the set were arguably skimpier, covering only what was necessary and exposing her curvaceous backside almost in its entirety.

Gabby had repositioned in the second photo, this time sitting normally in the chair to offer her fans a full-frontal look of her flawless, bikini-clad figure. The move revealed her bikini top’s itty-bitty triangle style that hardly contained her voluptuous assets, which threatened to spill out form every angle. The thin waist band of her bikini bottoms peeked out above her long, toned legs and sat high on her hips, drawing even more attention to her curvy booty that was left completely on display, as well as her flat midsection.

The blonde beauty added a set of gold necklaces to her look which fell down her decolletage, drawing even more attention to her exposed cleavage. She also sported a single ring on one of her fingers. Gabby wore her platinum tresses in loose, beachy waves that perfectly framed her face. A few of her locks fell in front of her, but not enough to cover up her glamorous makeup look that included a bright red lip and thick coat of mascara, making her striking features pop.

Fans of the social media sensation were quick to show some love for the newest set of snaps on her wildly-popular Instagram feed. At the time of this writing, the post has already earned over 17,000 likes within its first hour of going live on the platform, as well as dozens of comments with compliments for her jaw-dropping display.

“You are so hot and beautiful,” one fan wrote, while another noted that the couldn’t tell whether or not she was “real.”

Others commented on Gabby’s boyfriend, Australian Olympic swimmer James Roberts, who was the man behind the camera and appeared in the reflection of the glass door behind her.

“Boyfriend goals,” read another comment.

Loading...

As The Inquisitr previously reported, Gabby revealed last night that she had touched down in Anguilla with another sizzling Instagram snap that brought some serious heat to the social media platform. Instead of her typical swimwear attire, the model wore a gorgeous sheer white dress that flaunted an ample amount of her bronze skin and sent her fans into an absolute frenzy.