Jenna Jameson Reveals Stunning 80-Pound Weight Loss In New Transformation Pics

Jenna Jameson’s Instagram feed is filled with stunning photos of her 80-pound weight loss, yet each time the former adult film star shares a new set of transformation pictures, her fans are always blown away. The mother-of-three shared the results of her keto diet yet again on Monday evening with a photo featuring a teeny tiny yellow bodysuit.

The post on Jameson’s Instagram feed included two photos. On the left, the author poses for a mirror selfie wearing blue leggings with three white stripes. She pairs the leggings with a simple black tank top that puts her arm full of tattoos on full display. While one hand holds her phone, the other rests on her stomach. Her blonde hair is pulled back into a ponytail and she opts for a makeup-free face as she purses her lips at the camera.

In the photo on the right, Jameson is 80 pounds lighter. She wears only a skimpy yellow bodysuit with a high cut above her hips, showing off her long, lean, tanned legs and firm booty. She plants one leg on the ground and poses on her toes with the other leg, adding extra length and flaunting the muscles in her calf. While one arm holds her phone once more, the other is extended over her titled head. This time, Jameson looks much happier, as she flashes a smirk at the camera.

In the caption, she attributed her successful weight loss to the keto diet and revealed that she’s updated her list of favorite keto diet foods to help fans in their own weight loss journeys.

The post garnered over 2,400 likes in 40 minutes. In the comments, fans asked her for keto diet tips and thanked her for motivating them to work just as hard as she did.

“My confidence is back and my friends now call me the last coke in the desert lmao love you,” one fan wrote.

“Always stunning and motivating! Thank you for sharing everything!” another said.

“So beautiful, love you Jenna,” a third fan added.

Jameson has been sharing a ton of skin-baring and bathing suit photos since she moved to Honolulu, Hawaii, earlier this year with her husband Lior Bitton and their 2-year-old daughter, Batel. As The Inquisitr previously reported, Jameson stunned fans once again over the weekend when she shared a photo of herself rocking a blue one-piece. She posed poolside on a giant blue outdoor couch with her legs outstretched as she leaned back on her arms and stared at the sky wearing black sunglasses.

“You look like a bada** Barbie,” one fan wrote in the comments section of the post.