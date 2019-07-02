Miley Cyrus & Sister Noah Both Flash Bare Chests On Instagram

nd by AT&T at Fontainebleau Miami Beach on June 10, 2017 in Miami Beach, Florida. (Photo by Jason Koerner

Miley Cyrus and her younger sister, Noah Cyrus, set social media on fire this week when they posted very racy photos of themselves.

On Monday, Miley Cyrus took to her Instagram account to share a shocking close up photo of herself lifting her see-through, white shirt up, which exposed part of her bare chest for all to see.

Meanwhile, Noah Cyrus went one step further than her big sister and posed completely topless on her social media account.

In the sexy snapshot, Noah is seen wearing nothing but a pair of tiny black panties as she uses her hair to help cover her completely bare chest.

Noah’s topless photo flaunts the young singer’s flat tummy, toned abs, muscular arms, and lean legs. The younger Cyrus has her long, dark hair parted down the middle and styled in loose waves as it falls over her shoulders as she flaunts her cleavage to the world.

Noah dons a minimal makeup look for the photograph, sporting darkened eyebrows, pink blush on her cheeks, a fresh face, and a nude lip.

The singer poses while tugging at the sides of her panties as she gives a sultry stare into the camera for the snap.

As previously reported by The Inquisitr, Miley Cyrus often posts racy photos of herself on social media. However, Noah has been following suit as well.

Noah Cyrus has been posting NSFW photos of herself topless, in bikinis, and in her underwear more and more over recent weeks, seemingly taking a page out of her famous older sister’s book.

However, Noah likely doesn’t want to be compared to Miley. The singer opened up to Billboard last year about having her music and life compared with her sister and father, Billy Ray, speaking out about how much she hates to be lumped in with them in that aspect.

Loading...

“It drives me f*****g nuts, but like, I mean, what are you going to do? It’s the reason I talk to a therapist three times a week, I swear. It’s crazy. It’s just like, it’s annoying whenever you put your hard work into something and people don’t recognize it for what it is,” Noah stated.

During the interview, Cyrus also spoke on taking heat for opening up about her struggles with mental illness.

“I was telling the truth about myself. I was telling people how I really feel and how I really am, and the reaction from them was, ‘Yeah, me too.’ And that’s what I wanted, for us to be able to talk about it,” Noah said.

Fans can see more of Noah Cyrus, as well as her big sister Miley by following the siblings on their social media pages.