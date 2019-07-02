Eminem’s Daughter Hailie Scott Wows Instagram In Tight Jeans: ‘Prettiest Girl I’ve Ever Seen’

Hailie Scott once came mentioned by her father Eminem as the daughter he couldn’t afford to feed. Times have changed. The 46-year-old rap icon’s daughter is now 23-years-old, and her latest Instagram update has shown fans just how beautiful she is.

On July 1, Hailie updated her account with two snaps. Both showcased the brunette in a summery outfit. Hailie had been photographed looking stylish as she posed against a white wall. Her color-coordinated outfit was definitely ticking boxes. The Michigan native was wowing in a tight pair of jeans with ripped details. The casual pants were paired with a simple white t-shirt adorned with a flourishing tan knot. Its hues matched heeled sandals. Hidden as her legs were, Hailie still managed to send out her shapely physique. Fans were seeing this social media star’s trim hips, curvy waist, and all-around sensational silhouette.

While the first photo shot in semi-profile didn’t send a smile, the second did. It also saw Hailie shut her eyes in what seemed to be a moment of pleasure.

Fans have been commenting, and they seem to have picked up on everything from this girl’s trendy fashion sense to her beauty.

“Prettiest girl I’ve ever seen,” one fan wrote.

Another fan seemed keen to get some cosmetics advice from Hailie.

“*Waiting for Hailie’s makeup tutorials*,” they said.

Other fans mentioned Eminem, but the comments mostly seemed geared towards Hailie and her good looks. Hailie’s success appears to have brought her father immense joy. A source reporting to Hollywood Life definitely seemed to suggest that.

“Forget all the awards and accolades, it’s his daughter that he’s most proud of — and he has good reason to be! Hailie is an absolutely amazing young woman. She’s grounded, super smart, kind, driven, balanced and just a really nice person.”

Hailie has, indeed, done well for herself. Proving that she’s got brains as well as beauty, Hailie is a graduate of Michigan State University with a degree in psychology. While her career path does not seem set in stone, she does appear to be a social media influencer as some of her updates send shout-outs to brands. Influencing in the celebrity world doesn’t seem to require a super high-profile status. Whether it’s Teen Mom OG stars mentioning weight-loss products or the platform’s bikini queens name-dropping affordable clothing brands, influencing is a solid way to make a living on Instagram.

Hailie herself comes with quite the following. She has 1.6 million individuals subscribing to her updates. Fans wishing to see more of Hailie should follow her account.